Speaker Nadir, regional leaders join thousands in expressing sympathy over Mahdia tragedy

The following is the full press release from the Parliament of Guyana:

Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana, Manzoor Nadir: It is with profound sadness that I, as Speaker of the National Assembly, on behalf of the Members, Clerk and staff of the Parliament of Guyana, extend our deepest condolences to the family, relatives, friends and other loved ones of the children who perished in the fire which engulfed the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory in Region Eight of Guyana on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The Parliament of Guyana mourns with the people of Mahdia and our nation in this tragic and heartbreaking time. Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of the deceased and every Guyanese at home and abroad.

To this end, we postponed all activities to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of our Parliament in solidarity with the agony felt by our nation. In addition, we have received many messages of sympathies from the international community:

Hon. Bridgid Annisette-George, Speaker of the House, Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago: “Heartfelt sympathy to Speaker Nadir and the people of Guyana on the loss of those 19 young promising souls who were lost in the horrific dorm fire at Mahdia.”

Hon. Philip Brave Davis, Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas: “I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory in Guyana. On behalf of the people of the Bahamas, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Irfaan Ali, the people of Guyana, and especially to the families who have lost their precious children in this tragic incident.

As fellow members of CARICOM, we share not only common goals and aspirations but also the pain and suffering of one another. We stand united with you in mourning, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident.”

Hon. Claudius Francis, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia: “My deepest sympathies, Speaker Nadir.”

Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, M.P., Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Jamaica: “I am so sad & distressed. May the good Lord grant strength & comfort during this trying period.”

Ms. Dessima Williams, President of the Senate of Grenada: “Oh dear oh dear oh dear, what a great loss of these dear little ones. Indeed our heartfelt sympathy to you, Speaker, and to the nation. May God comfort all the families and may their souls rest in perfect and heavenly peace.”

Hon. Valerie Woods, Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Assembly of Belize: “Just getting the news, Speaker Nadir. Very tragic and sad news. Our thoughts are with you and the people of Guyana.”

Hon. Gordon J. Burton, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Turks and Caicos Islands: “Our deepest sympathies, Speaker Nadir, on your country’s loss.”

Hon. Lanein Blanchette, Speaker of the National Assembly of St. Kitts & Nevis: “Deepest sympathies to you, Speaker Nadir, and your country. I will continue to pray for you all.”

Hon. Rochelle Forde, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: “Deepest sympathy to you, Speaker, and your country. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the people of Guyana.”

Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Bahamas Minister of State for the Public Service: “Sending prayers and love for your country.”

Mr. Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC): “Excellency, I have received with utmost sadness the news concerning the fire which engulfed a school dormitory on early Monday, May 22, 2023, in the town of Mahdia, South of the Capital, Georgetown and resulted in the death of at least 19 students. Offering to your Excellency and the brotherly Guyana people our heartfelt condolences and sincere consolation for this distressing catastrophe, we pray to Almighty God to shower His plentiful mercy on the dead students, wish speedy recovery to the wounded, and preserve your country as well as the entire Muslim countries from all misfortune. God is the Protector and All- Powerful.”

May God bless us all.