53 persons equipped with knowledge to address gender-based violence

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in collaboration with United Nations Women through the Spotlight Initiative, recently hosted its maiden Foundations Trainer-of-Trainers programme in Region Six.

Some 53 persons from a wide cross-section of society including both government and non-governmental organisations, completed the training which focused on strengthening prevention approaches to address gender-based violence.

The programme, which was hosted at the Little Rock Hotel, featured integral presentations from the ministry’s Gender Affairs Bureau.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, said: “This programme targets 13- to 25-year-olds from across the country, where they understand the nuances of gender-based violence, but more than understanding gender-based violence, they are aware of the support mechanisms, they are aware of the legislation and they are aware of how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.”

Minister Persaud added: “This training will lead into a number of very important areas for the Ministry so Region Six, you have started something that every region will be able to follow and have more inclusivity in the kind of training we are offering. It is openings like these that persons are equipped with the skills and information and knowledge to deal with issues of violence, and it means that this information will be disseminated widely.”

Ameer Rahaman, a cricket administrator, said: “This workshop, for me, has been a big boost. It has helped me so much that I can go back now and teach my kids, both boys and girls, I would be able to handle certain situations, listen to them and be able to advise them. This workshop is something I wish we can have more of it, especially towards the sports end and this has helped me to the point that I know on a day-by-day basis I will be able to help my kids in most of the situations they are going through.”

Detective Sergeant Dean-Smith, who is the officer in charge of crime at the number Two sub-division, noted, “I am privileged to be part of these sessions. As a law-enforcement officer, we encounter reports of these particular nature, of these gender roles, gender equality, sexual violence and so on and this training now will help the several officers among the batch to impart knowledge to a person who is coming at the station to report these crimes and also we will be able to go into the communities and impart the knowledge to those affected by violence and abuse.”

The officer added: “Personally, the training was excellent, it was well put together and so simple that in a case that a layman can understand the concept of the training and put it out there.”

Shinelle Maxine-Jaffarally, Chair of the Gender Affairs Committee in Region Six, reckoned: “I am very privileged to be part of this training session, it was very informative, very timely I should say also because some of the issues raised and dealt with in this training, we see very prevalent in our society as we address gender issues, sexual harassment and so forth. I think all the information that was dispensed, it was very good and there are so many things we can do to help women and young people. I will now go back to my office and develop programmes to help in different areas, especially in the depressed communities.”