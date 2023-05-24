Gov’t building 100 homes for vulnerable Region Nine families

AS part of the housing hinterland programme, the government has announced plans to construct 100 homes for vulnerable families in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made this announcement during a recent outreach in Lethem.

Minister Croal said 10 homes each will be built in the communities of Crash Water, Yakarinta, Quatata, Nappi, Shiriri, Rupunau, Parabara, Shea, Yurong Paru, and Tiger Pond.

The programme is being executed by the ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

He noted that the initiative aims to provide adequate housing solutions for residents in these remote communities, ensuring better living conditions and promoting sustainable development.

The ministry has already begun the consultation process with the respective village councils to identify the beneficiaries.

“We are not involved in identifying the beneficiaries…we consult with the villages and the village councils and the village will identify those persons most needed within the respective villages,” he clarified.

The homes will be provided to beneficiaries at no cost, with a requirement for them to contribute labour.

Minister Croal said materials necessary for constructing the homes will be sourced and purchased locally within the respective villages.

He has assured that villages not included in the initial programme will be taken into consideration for future initiatives.

“We have to start somewhere. And as I said this is coming from the Government of Guyana resources and it is coming from taxpayers’ dollars. So, there’s only so much we can invest at the time,” he said.

The programme will be modelled after the Sustainable Housing for the Hinterland Programme, which was previously implemented by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, under the leadership of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his tenure as Housing Minister.

That programme was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Approximately 300 families of hinterland communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine are expected to benefit from the initiative.