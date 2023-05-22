Thoroughfares can’t be developed if encumbrances remain

– Public Works Minister

MINISTER of Public Works Juan Edghill has said that while the government wants to encourage and improve economic activity across the country, the development of roadways cannot happen if there are congestion and encumbrances.

The minister made these remarks at the recent launch of a loan programme that will rehabilitate a section of the East Bank Demerara Highway.

It was then that he noted that, across the country where development is taking place, there must be co-operation with the relevant agencies and stakeholders for it to be done successfully.

Against this backdrop, he added, “This is not a good time for people to start planting a new caravan on the side of the road; we can’t develop these thoroughfares if congestion and encumbrances continue.”

According to the Public Works Minister, it is almost impractical for people to do this even as he indicated that the government is by no means seeking to reduce economic activity.

This government, he said, has made it clear that it wants to encourage, multiply and improve economic activity across the country. And according to Edghill, this can be seen in many initiatives like those through the Small Business Bureau, and the SLED grants being distributed to help small businesses.

“But we can’t have everybody at the edge of a road in a construction path at a main entrance to ease traffic congestion putting up something because they would like to sell,” he said.

However, he went on to add that the government is prepared to work with all persons to ensure that they can ply their trade but, in a manner where law and order is restored as he noted that one person’s negligence can bring inconvenience to many others.

The Public Works Minister reiterated that the administration is by no means shutting down economic activity and added, “People must appreciate the development means also a mature thinking and a productive way of doing things.”

Last week, the ministry moved vendors with illegal structures along the Providence Access Road.

The ministry had noted that notices were issued to all vendors at that location in November of last year with a six-week grace period to vacate.

It was further noted that final notices were also served to vendors on the Road Reserve at Mocha Access Road; Herstelling/Farm Housing Scheme access road; Diamond Public Road; Sheriff Street; Mandela Avenue and Grove through to Timehri along the East Bank Demerara.

Guyana recently secured a US$117 million loan which is expected to be used to improve a section of the East Bank Demerara corridor.

The loan, of which some US$100 million will be provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and US$17 million by the Government of Guyana, will see a 23.5-kilometre stretch from Good Success to Timehri being rehabilitated.