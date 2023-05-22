Gov’t engages Region Nine residents on progress of UN’s SDGs

THE Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation on Saturday hosted a Hinterland Stakeholder Consultation on the presentation of Guyana’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in St. Ignatius village, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

There, 24 village leaders and approximately 150 persons were able to meet and review Guyana’s progress in effecting its Sustainable Development Agenda. The VNR allows for the input of all stakeholders including persons in riverain and hinterland communities and the consultation saw presentations made by various sectors.

It allowed for discussion on the current position in terms of objectives and perspectives looking ahead, while also presenting an opportunity for interaction with the wide cross section of stakeholder groups in attendance as they examined mainly five of the SDGs.

They are: Goal Six – Potable Water, Water Sanitation and Harvesting Water; Goal Seven – Renewable Energy and Access to Energy; Goal Nine – Infrastructure Industry and Innovation; Goal 11 – Cities and Municipalities, Housing, Disaster Risk Management and Preparedness, and Goal 17 – Means and Implementation of the SDGs.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development outlines a transformative vision for economic, social and environmental development.

“Government has continuously reaffirmed its commitment to advancing implementation of the Agenda, aimed at achieving the SDGs, despite the challenging global economic context. Under the leadership of His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the current administration has been, as mandated, preparing its review with focus placed on five of the SDGs in preparation for the upcoming SDG Summit to be held in September 2023,” a press release from the Finance Ministry noted.

Addressing those gathered on Saturday, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is people-centred and people-driven as he noted that the engagement is not to be seen as an isolated activity but one in which the government prides itself.

Minister Singh also highlighted the key interventions made by the government in various sectors in pursuit of the achievement of the SDG goals.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill told the residents that the presence of the Government Ministers was not due to the absence of other engagements at this time but is a clear symbol of the priorities of the Irfaan Ali-led administration and how it engages the Indigenous people.

The forum also sought to provide an opportunity for active discussion on longstanding challenges and the country’s vulnerability in terms of fighting climate change as well as external shocks.