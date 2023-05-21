Kwakwani residents benefit from free medical outreach by Chinese Brigade

ABOUT 100 residents in Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) were able to benefit from a one-day medical outreach which provided them with free medical aid.

The outreach was conducted by the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, in collaboration with loggers of Upper Berbice River Area and Rong-An Inc. The team consisted of approximately 14 Chinese doctors, as well as medical practitioners from surrounding villages.

According to the Chairman for Upper Berbice Forest Producers Association, Derick Daniels, the community benefits greatly from these medical outreaches every year and noted that residents look forward to them.

Meanwhile, Kevindra Tularam, a representative from Rong-An Inc said, “The principal objective of this activity, as the name suggests, coming out to reach the medical needs of the residents of these…outlying communities.”

The medical team comprised of specialist doctors of varying specialties, namely, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Anesthesiology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Pathology, Radiology, Traditional Chinese Medicine (Acupuncture), Burns and Plastic, Orthopedics, Nephrology etc.

Some other tests or services offered as well include blood sugar, hypertension, COVID-19, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Typhoid, Dengue, Chikungunya.

“We are most humbled and privileged to be associated with this noble venture to benefit the children and elderly of this community. We commit to ensuring this continues to be an annual feature, like it was over the past years, where persons looked forward, especially the elders, children and differently abled,” Tularam said.

Additionally, according to the captain of the Medical Team, Dr. Chu Xuehui, “2023 is an important year, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Chinese Medical Brigade’s service to the Guyanese. The 18th Medical Brigade has carried out outreaches in Regions Two, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten. Next week，the 18th Medical Brigade will conduct an outreach in Region Three at Leonora Unity Baptist Church.”