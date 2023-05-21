Public/private partnership hailed as Mings Optical celebrates 10 years in Berbice

THE value of public/private partnership was underscored by several speakers during Saturday’s 10th Anniversary celebration of Mings Optical in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Held at the Rose Hall branch of the firm, the small ceremony attracted long-time residents of the area, special invitees, and regional officials. According to Dr. Vineshri Khirodar, the Medical Director (MD) of the National Ophthalmology Hospital, the role of the private sector supporting the public sector in healthcare has led to major advancements in the timeliness of quality services.

She told Saturday’s gathering that, “Many of our surgeries are possible, because of some of the services that Mings provided, like the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) tests and others.”

According to the MD, from February 14, 2022 to the present, the National Ophthalmology Hospital has completed 2870 surgeries in Berbice.

It was for this reason, she said, “Public/private partnerships [like Mings] is the way forward for Berbice healthcare. Partnerships shouldn’t be public only; it should be a partnership between public and private and other agencies.”

The growing public/private partnership talk was also highlighted by the Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, who spoke of how healthcare, including optometry, has evolved due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things ‘COVID’ has taught us in healthcare is that it is fundamental to make partnerships public/private partnerships, and while it is fundamental to make partnerships, it is also important to build on these partnerships,” she said.

Mayor of Rose Hall Town Dave Budhu also lauded Mings for its service to the Ancient County for over ten years. According to the Mayor, “Mings offers services that are well needed by our residents throughout the region.”

He added that the town is slated for more development in the coming years, with several planned projects to upgrade the quality of life.

Proprietor of Mings, Dr. Michelle Ming explained that in 1990, when the company was founded, it was to provide more than spectacles and eyewear to the Guyanese populace.

She noted that it was not until 2013 that they ventured to the Ancient County, ultimately choosing Rose Hall as the base of their operations in the east.

“I remember coming out here with a cooler and just providing the service. When I came to Berbice, I didn’t just want to do spectacles, but general eyecare and detection of health issues like glaucoma and others,” Dr. Ming said, as she went on to further commit to ensuring that quality service is provided to her staff, not only at their Berbice branch but at their Parika and Georgetown offices as well.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ming’s husband, city businessman Mr. Stanley Ming, who spoke to his wife’s passion for eyecare. Meanwhile, several residents were treated to hampers and prizes, which were part of a two-month-long celebration leading up to the anniversary.

The grand prize of a trip for two to the Kaieteur Falls was donated by Evergreen Adventures, while the second prize of dinner for two at a local restaurant were also part of the giveaways.