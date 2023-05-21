Independence Boulevard 75 per cent complete

THE multi-million-dollar enhancement works along the Albouystown, Independence Boulevard is now 75 per cent completed.

This update was provided by Project Engineer, Ministry of Public Works, Nickesh Pargoo, during a recent visit led by Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar.

The deadline for the project is May 31.

“The only thing remaining overall in the project is the asphaltic concrete road. The weather right now is giving us some challenges, but we are trying to get it done in time with the deadline,” Pargoo said.

The enhancement project is divided into three lots being executed by three contractors, RIM Construction, IB Contracting and Machinery Rental and C&L Construction Inc.

The 1.8 kilometres (km) project, which starts from Saffon Street to Cemetery Road, entails the construction of a three-lane carriageway with concrete drains and culverts, along with a three metre-wide paved walkway, with lights, a garden and seats. Meanwhile, Minister Indar, during the walkabout, said that the project aims to ease traffic congestion.

“The government has embarked on a massive project here to widen this corridor to make it a main artery for traffic coming in and traffic going out. It also serves as a catalyst for growth,” he emphasised.

This major project serves as another reminder of the government’s investment in the country and its people. (DPI)