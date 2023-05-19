Women in maritime industry defy stereotypes, excel in leadership roles

THE maritime industry was once seen as a male-dominated culture, but now more women are taking on leadership roles and gaining visibility.

In honour of the second International Day for Women in Maritime, which was celebrated on Wednesday, women worldwide, including Guyana, are recognised for their integral roles in the maritime sector. The day, which was celebrated under the theme “Mobilising networks for gender equality,” also promoted gender equality and diversity in the marine sector, which has been receiving more attention as a result of the ongoing global scarcity of seafarers.

The day’s purpose also stresses the value of networking and co-operation in attaining gender equality in the maritime industry.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, explained that the maritime sector “must be expanded” because of its importance. According to the Minister, most of the goods used by consumers worldwide are moved through “our” oceans.

Minister Edghill said that “our countries depend upon this, and women in this sector were largely looked upon as the outcast because it was once a man-dominated world. Over the years, we have seen a change because we needed an expanded workforce and we needed to see diverse skills, some of which our women bring to the table by being engaged to provide the relevant services.”

The Public Works Minister continued by stating that some of the most senior people in the maritime sector are women here in Guyana. According to him, “the current General Manager of the Transport and Harbor’s Department is a female, Ms. Marcelene Merchant, the director of legal services at MARAD, which is the Defacto deputy director of MARAD, is a woman, Ms. Thandi Mcallister; and the director of ports and harbour is a woman, Ms. Louise Williams.”

Minister Edghill said that he can go on and continue to give the names of women who are in the top sectors of the work force that men once ruled. “Traditionally, men would have been occupying these roles, but in the expanded workforce where women are entitled to equal rights, equal pay, and equal employment, this sector is no different,” the Minister related.

According to Minister Edghill, in Guyana, women have been allowed to grow, participate, and have engagement in the maritime sector to the point where they were once more than just cleaners or cooks at the lower levels.

Now, the minister said, they are in management at the top.

As a source of motivation for the women in the maritime sector and all the sectors across Guyana, Minister Edghill said, “We have confidence in you; you are not a little person because you are a female; you can shine; you can do your best; you can reach for the stars; and you can continue to show your worth. It is not a competition between men and women; it is just a compliment that women can do exactly what men can do in every sector, and we as a government are making way for that. It is no longer a man’s world.”

The Public Communication Officer of the Maritime Administration Department and the Ministry of Public Works, Thalissa McClure, said that the importance of International Day for Women in Maritime means that “we are breaking down structural barriers that limit women from achieving their full potential and knowing that we can participate in all sectors of the maritime industry. It is a proud feeling to know that our contribution is needed and appreciated. It has been and continues to be a challenge for us, but with persistence and dedication, we are making progress.”

The communication officer continued by saying that women feel a sense of pride knowing that organisations such as the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WiMAC), Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), Maritime SheEO,and others are coming on board and are promoting the advancement of women.

Ms. McClure also added that the support they are giving, is helping to push the women forward.

According to her, women in the maritime sector get their reward from knowing that they can contribute tangibly to the growth and development of the industry.

McClure said, “Knowing that we are or can become role models to young women and girls in society, [we know] that they can see that there are successful female leaders in the maritime sector. They can also see that we, as women, are not limited just to the traditional roles of administration; we can hold our own in many of the other areas of the work field as well.”

Finally, McClure said that there are approximately 79 women in the Maritime Administration Department. However, that number does not include the women at the Transport and Harbours Department and those who function offshore.

McClure took the opportunity to wish all the women who work in the maritime sector a “Happy International Day for Women in Maritime.” She hopes they continue to inspire little girls and women to be confident and brave and be the best they can be. She also wants them to know they can become anything they put their minds to.