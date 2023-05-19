Guyana draws inspiration from Qatar’s leadership in economic diversification

– President Ali says, urges Guyanese diaspora in Arab nation to invest in local transformation

GUYANA’S Embassy in Doha, Qatar marks a significant milestone in the enhanced bilateral relationship between the two nations, focusing on promoting peace, stability, and sustainability, as well as tackling crucial global challenges, according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

While delivering his address at the embassy’s recent inauguration, the Head of State highlighted the partnership’s key areas of cooperation and expressed gratitude for Qatar’s support.

“Qatar has been an example in investing resources to diversify its economy and expand its influence, demonstrating sound leadership,” President Ali remarked.

“We are on a path of converting revenues from the oil and gas sector to advance our economy and make it one of the most competitive globally. Qatar provides a good example for us to learn from,” the President said.

The partnership also extends to the energy sector, where Guyana aims to leverage Qatar’s experience to achieve energy security. He acknowledged Guyana’s evolution in developing its energy platform while seeking inspiration from Qatar’s accomplishments.

He explained that the partnership between the two countries is underpinned by a shared commitment to addressing pressing global issues.

President Ali emphasised the importance of food security, climate security, and energy security for advancing humanity.

“Guyana is leading on the issue of climate change globally,” President Ali proudly announced. “As we discuss climate change and environmental services, those discussions cannot be without Guyana as a main player and stakeholder.”

He added that Guyana, as the first country to deploy large-scale carbon on the international market, holds significant potential for combating climate change.

Recognised as the food basket of the CARICOM region, Guyana’s expertise in ensuring food security adds another crucial dimension to the partnership.

President Ali stressed prioritising food security discussions involving Guyana’s perspective and contributions.

President Ali expressed gratitude to Qatar for its unwavering support and commitment to establishing the embassy, emphasising that the partnership goes beyond mere words.

“We’re truly grateful and, as a nation, we pray for the continued prosperity and good health of the government, leadership, and the people of Qatar,” he concluded, invoking blessings upon both nations.

The president also thanked Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his support to Guyana.

The embassy inauguration was attended by Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and ambassadors of other countries in the Gulf state.

During his official visit, President Ali met with the Guyanese diaspora living in Qatar and updated them about Guyana’s exciting development drive and its ambitious leadership quest in climate action, energy security, and food security.

He invited the diaspora to become a part of the developmental process.

“We are at a very critical stage of the development of our country and every single Guyanese, whether you are in Qatar or any other part of the world, we want you to be an active participant in this transformation.”

He also shared plans to position Guyana as a global provider of education and health services. He emphasised the importance of preserving the country’s standing forests and implementing measures to protect them.

He highlighted the country’s vast arable land for agriculture and the partnerships being forged with neighbouring countries, particularly northern Brazil, to create an energy corridor.

According to President Ali, Guyana is advancing its global reach, and its relationship with Qatar has been bolstered. He said that, very soon, there will be a “great deal of activism” from the private sector in Qatar in the areas of hospitality, eco-tourism, energy services, and infrastructure.

The union will also take part at a government-to-government level.

The inauguration of Guyana’s embassy in Doha signifies a new chapter in the partnership between these two countries.

With shared values, a commitment to sustainability, and the determination to tackle global challenges, this partnership promises to be a beacon of hope and progress on the world stage.