Skills training efforts strengthened with new partnerships

– MoU expands BIT training

THE Ministry of Labour, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), has established new partnerships with the Sabeelur Rashaad Islamic Training Centre (SRITC) and Generation Next, reinforcing its efforts to provide skills training programmes to the Guyanese population.

The commitment was solidified Wednesday, following the signing of two important Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the ministry and the two entities, at the ministry’s head office, Brickdam, Georgetown.

The partnerships will provide training and skill development through competency-based training, enhancing the professional and interpersonal skills necessary to promote service efficiency, sustainable economic development and improve employment opportunities.

SRITC’s Chairman, Rayad Khan, commended the government for its efforts to collaborate with various organisations on programmes to help young people, which he believes will also lower crime in various communities.

“We are looking at how we can change the lives of our youngsters… And if we can work together, then, this is going to have a lasting impact in the lives of many… So, we are very happy with this collaboration,” Khan stated.

President of Generation Next, Dr Murtland Massiah, emphasised that the agency was happy for the collaboration since the overall aim is to impact the lives of young men and women.

Delivering keynote remarks, Subject Minister, Joseph Hamilton, said the key focus was to ensure that training meets every corner of the country, specifically for those who need it the most.

“What we are attempting to do is to ensure that communities are safe and to save people from tragedies that can befall them,” the Labour Minister stressed.

Only recently, the ministry partnered with the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists for the Linden Entrepreneurial Network of Seventh-day Adventists (L.E.N.S.A), several village councils, and neighbourhood democratic councils to push the education agenda.

BIT provides over 80 skill training courses free of cost nationwide. These programmes have upskilled over 9,000 Guyanese as well as paved the way for thousands of persons to become entrepreneurs or employed.

Meanwhile, SRITC offers youths a comprehensive educational and residential environment and supports community development that is beneficial to the nation’s socioeconomic structure.

Generation Next provides training, leisure, and support programmes, particularly for children and youth empowerment.

BIT’s CEO (ag), Saskia Eastman-Onwuzirike; Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves; Senior Technical Officer, Mr Bevon Shepherd and Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council (NAC), Dr Marcel Hutson were also in attendance.