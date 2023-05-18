Guyana LGBTQ coalition launches Pride Festival

AS the world celebrated International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), the Guyana LGBTQ coalition launched its official calendar of events for the Guyana Pride Festival 2023.

At the launch on Wednesday, which was held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence, Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), Joel Simpson, stated that the festival features several events where LGBTQ people and allies participate in visibility and campaigning activities to raise awareness of the struggles and resilience of LGBTQ+ people in Guyana and the Caribbean.

The Pride Festival is set to kick off on June 1, 2023, and run until June 11, 2023, with daily events planned over that period.

According to Simpson, the 2023 festival is being held under the theme, “Decriminalise Sex Guyana!” which draws attention to the fact that Guyana is now part of a minority of six Caribbean countries that still criminalise same-sex intimacy.

He added, “These laws are a relic of British colonialism and have long been repealed by parliaments in the United Kingdom and The Bahamas, and struck down as unconstitutional by Caribbean courts in independent CARICOM countries, such as Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and most recently, Barbados.”

Also speaking during the launch was British High Commissioner Jane Miller, who stated that the United Kingdom is committed to championing these rights worldwide and noted that they would continue to work with partners to encourage tolerance, non-discrimination and changes in policy.

She said, “In our view, everyone, everywhere should be free to love who they love and express themselves without fear or discrimination or violence and pride events matter; it’s a time to celebrate that diversity, it’s a time to recognise that discrimination damages societies and holds back economies, it’s time to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community and have some fun.”

Meanwhile, the festival opens on June 1 with an interfaith forum, which will be hosted by the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Guyana, followed by a Pride Games Night on June 2.

Subsequently, on June 3, a pride party is set to be held, followed by the first-ever rainbow paintball contest at the Police Sports Club on June 4. Simpson said this event had been added to the Pride calendar in partnership with Kendallz Extreme Sports.

On the evening of June 4, the Pride Film Night will be held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Additionally, there will be a Rainbow Mixer on June 5, followed by the Pride stage and Open mic on June 6, where attendees will be invited to take the stage and perform to support equal rights for all in Guyana.

Also, part of the line-up, Simpson indicated was SASOD Guyana’s 20th anniversary on June 7, with which a pride symposium will be held to critically examine the state of LGBTQ+ rights in Guyana.

The festival continues with Drag Night on June 8 and the Pride Karaoke. Further, on June 10, the most popular event for the season, the Pride Parade will take revellers on a route around the capital city, followed by the Pride Parade after party.

Simpson noted that the festival then ends on June 11 with the first-ever “Taste the Rainbow” brunch party.