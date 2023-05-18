Flood alleviation underway in East Berbice following intense rainfall

INTENSE overnight rainfall on Tuesday has left several places in East Berbice-Corentyne inundated, as efforts are being made to bring relief to communities.

Speaking with this publication, Region Six Chairman David Armogan, reported that efforts are being made to drain water from inundated areas, particularly in New Amsterdam and Canje.

He explained that given the intensity of the rainfall that commenced from Tuesday night into Wednesday, a buildup of water was expected since the current system of gravitational drainage only allows for between one and a half and two inches (1.5-2”) of water to be drained within a 24-hour period.

He pointed to a pump recently installed at Vryman’s Erven/Tucber in New Amsterdam, an area that is easily flooded, but the water recedes faster, despite other areas experiencing surface-water retention.

“So that pump has assisted greatly,” he said.

Moreover, work is ongoing to ensure the drainage system is kept clean, the sluices are operable, and the pumps are working to relieve residents.

He added that in areas without pumps, the water would have taken longer to drain, but rest assured officials are working around the clock to assess the situation and find the best possible solutions for residents.

In some areas in East Canje and New Amsterdam, which are among the areas most affected, two mobile pumps have been deployed by GUYSUCO to assist in draining the surface water faster in East Canje.

On Wednesday morning, residents in Canje experienced rising water in their yards; however, by midday, the water began receding in several areas.

Similarly, a popular shopping area in New Amsterdam, Pitt Street, was one of the most affected, with vendors having to close for the day or others being unable to put their stocks out. At the same time, others who were open for business had difficulties with accessibility because of the flooded street.

Meanwhile, Regional Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain, in an invited comment while on the ground assessing the situation, noted that President, Dr Irfaan Ali, during a visit to New Amsterdam on Friday last pledged a second permanent pump to the Pitt Street area, and at the time of the interview, fabrication works to modify the pump to suit the area were being executed, and the pump should be installed over the next few days, bringing further permanent relief to the area.

The regional staff remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure it does not escalate and relief measures are in place for residents.