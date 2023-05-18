EPA approves permit for US$20M quarry at Batavia

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the permit to establish a US$20M quarry at Batavia, Region Seven.

An agreement for establishing the quarry company was inked in January under the purview of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs between the village council of Batavia and Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management.

According to the EPA permit seen by this publication, the project will not significantly affect the environment and is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The body further stated that the project is located within the confines of the Amerindian titled land of Batavia. The company has also received permission from the Batavia Village Council and will work with the community to foster mutual development.

At the simple signing ceremony held back in January, Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai told reporters that the agreement comes after months of consultations and discussions with the company’s residents and representatives.

“They [representatives] were guided by support staff from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and so today I am pleased that they are at the conclusion,” Minister Sukhai said, adding: “The villagers have been provided along the way with full consultation. Four meetings with the villagers were held and they were provided with information and have been satisfied that they are in good hands with the village council and the investors.”

According to the agreement, the company will lease land from the village council for 15 years to construct a quarry operation.

Meanwhile, the company’s Management Director, Jesvin Pradeep Kumar, disclosed that some 40 persons will be employed once construction of the establishment has been completed.

Both skilled and unskilled persons he said will be employed at the company.

Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management specialises in consulting and mining natural resources, including manganese, granite, bauxite, silica sand and iron ore.

The company also operates in oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure and training.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Batavia’s Toshao, Orin Williams said the agreement would be a “life-changing” one for the residents.

“This is a very good opportunity for us to improve the lives of our residents in the village, and we have seen this project as a project that will change a lot of things for our people,” he added.

Williams informed this publication that the agreement is the first for the Region Seven community.

“I am happy to be the toshao that could experience this historical moment because this is the first time we have done such huge negotiations and signings of such a big contract and I happy and I know that it will benefit my village a lot,” he said.