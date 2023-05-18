Health Minister highlights importance of blood pressure control for longevity

IN commemoration of World Hypertension Day, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Wednesday joined forces with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health partners to raise awareness about the importance of accurately measuring and controlling blood pressure.

With an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide affected by hypertension, this year’s theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” aims to shed light on the silent killer that continues to impact millions of lives globally.

On World Hypertension Day, Minister Anthony emphasises the importance of understanding blood pressure measurement and control for longevity.

He urges individuals to consult their healthcare providers during visits to health centres to learn how to measure their blood pressure accurately. Regular monitoring of blood pressure is essential to ensure its control. For those taking hypertension medication, it is crucial to follow the prescribed treatment diligently without skipping any doses.

Minister Anthony took the opportunity to commend healthcare professionals, particularly those working at the primary healthcare level, for their unwavering dedication and hard work in providing accurate diagnoses, effective management, and control for individuals with hypertension. By working collaboratively, the Minister emphasises that the impact of this illness can be mitigated, leading to improved health outcomes for all.

He noted that by measuring blood pressure accurately, adhering to treatment plans, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, persons can collectively work towards a healthier future, free from the silent threat of hypertension.

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, disproportionately affects individuals in low and middle income countries, with men slightly more affected than women.

The insidious nature of high blood pressure lies in its often vague or absent symptoms, earning it the reputation of a “silent killer.”

Over time, uncontrolled hypertension can lead to severe health complications such as chronic kidney disease, heart disease, stroke, dementia, and even death. Notably, stroke and ischemic heart disease, stemming from hypertension, consistently rank among the leading causes of death in Guyana.

Understanding the significance of blood pressure readings is crucial for individuals to monitor their health effectively. When healthcare providers measure blood pressure, they provide two numbers: the systolic pressure (the pressure when the heart contracts) and the diastolic pressure (the pressure when the heart is relaxed).

Experts define high, elevated, and normal blood pressure as follows: a top number of 130 or above and/or a bottom number of 80 or above indicate high blood pressure; a top number between 120 and 129 with a bottom number of 79 or below indicates elevated blood pressure, while a top number of 119 or below and a bottom number of 79 or below fall within the normal range.