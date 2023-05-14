‘We are a partner in your development’

–Minister McCoy tells Mocha-Arcadia residents

RESIDENTS of Mocha-Arcadia were, on Friday, reminded of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) commitment to work with residents at the local government level to advance community development efforts.

The residents were engaged by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

The residents were introduced to the party’s constituency and other candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs), and given an opportunity to highlight their ideas and concerns.

Minister McCoy thanked the residents for putting the development of their community and their own personal advancement ahead of petty politics.

He reiterated the PPP/C government’s commitment to work with the community, and all of Guyana to bring about great development.

“As a government, you absolutely can rely on us as a good partner in your development. Mocha needs development, you need development. And one of the best ways in making sure you get the development you need is by engaging with government.

“It is your development that you must be concerned with. We will listen to you, you are the stars here. We are here as your humble servants to listen to the things that you desire the most,” Minister McCoy said.

Although the ministers were there for the campaign launch, Minister McCoy reminded those gathered that government ministers being on the ground in the community was not unusual.

“We don’t only come to you at elections time. This PPP/C government is an action oriented government, a government amongst the people, working with the people every day in the field. We deal with people at every given opportunity that they raise. Because it is part of our job to be able to liaise. We can’t sit in the offices, we have to come and be amongst you, to be able to ensure you get the best out of our development programmes,” Minister McCoy said.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill acknowledged that issues regarding infrastructure in the community is usually a leading concern to residents, and he affirmed that his ministry has already completed an assessment of the roads and other infrastructural needs of the community.

He called on the residents to come together and prioritise a few of the leading infrastructural needs in the community, so that those could be addressed first.

Notwithstanding that, Minister Edghill informed the residents of several road works that are on the cards for the community.

The PPP/C is one of two political parties contesting in the Mocha/Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) at the upcoming June 12 LGE. The other party is the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Over the years, APNU would often take majority positions on the 12-seat Council; however, the PPP/C has been making inroads in many local government organs traditionally dominated by the APNU.