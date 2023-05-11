Three injured in Fairfield shooting over land dispute

– contractor arrested

MOHAMED Fawaz Bacchus, a well-known contractor, is currently in police custody for allegedly opening fire on Wednesday at Fairfield in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Essequibo Coast, injuring three individuals.

The injured persons have been identified as Sattohan Maraj, Roopchand Maraj, and Rajkumarie Ragobar.

According to reports, the incident took place around 14:00 hours when Bacchus discharged a.32 pistol in the direction of the Maraj family from Leguan. The Maraj family had travelled to Region Two to inspect an ongoing project and relocate some of their vehicles from a site in Fairfield.

Roopchand Maraj, who was one of the injured, stated that he was shot as soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, with the bullet grazing his eyes. Another shot was fired towards his daughter-in-law, Rajkumarie Ragobar, whose screams for help were captured in a video that later went viral on Facebook. She sustained a gunshot wound to her foot.

Eyewitnesses reported that the contractor was observed standing on top of a machine and shooting at individuals, specifically targeting Ragoobar. This publication has learned that the area where the vehicles were located is subject to a land dispute involving two other business owners who claim ownership of the land.

Recently, representatives from the Lands and Survey department surveyed the land and confirmed it to be a government reserve. Regional officials visited the site and instructed all parties involved to have peaceful access to the area. The division’s commander was present during this meeting.

However, on Wednesday, when the Maraj family visited the location, they came under gunfire. They were immediately transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where they received treatment and are currently being monitored. The police were alerted to the incident and promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.