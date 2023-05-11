Autopsy: ‘Sir Mars’ stabbed eight times before being crushed

– Suspect in custody pending charge

AN autopsy has confirmed that well-known entertainer and educator Kirwyn Mars called ‘Sir Mars’ was stabbed eight times with a knife before being pinned between his car and an apartment building fence in Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, last Sunday.

The alleged killer, Brian Richards, 24, from the John Fernandes Squatting area, is currently in police custody and is expected to appear soon before a magistrate.

According to Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, who conducted the post-mortem examination on Wednesday, Mars’ cause of death was crush injuries to the chest compounded by multiple cutaneous wounds.

Dr Singh found evidence of sharp and blunt force injuries with eight stab wounds about the body: upper left chest, right shoulder, upper left collarbone, left hand, right elbow, and left upper chest.

The police investigation identified Richards as the main suspect in the case. He was apprehended on Tuesday at his workplace in Georgetown after CCTV footage from Green City Bar, where Mars and Richards were drinking before the incident, was reviewed.

Richards reportedly confessed to the killing but claimed that it was accidental. He told investigators that he had known Mars for some time and that Mars had invited him out for drinks on the night of the incident.

After picking Richards up in his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, Mars and Richards visited a popular drinking spot at the corners of D’Urban Street and Vlissengen Road along the Cemetery Road route, where they consumed almost two cases of beer.

During their journey back, an argument between the two men turned physical, with Richards allegedly grabbing a bottle and striking Mars on the head.

According to Richards, Mars armed himself with a knife from the car and attacked Richards. Richards claimed that he managed to snatch the knife away from Mars and stabbed him several times in self-defence.

Following the altercation, he said, Mars stopped the car and walked to the back of the vehicle while Richards attempted to recover his fallen phone during the struggle.

Richards claimed he inadvertently touched the gearstick, putting the car in reverse, and accidentally slammed into Mars, crushing him.

Richards told police he became scared and fled the scene on foot before taking a taxi home. His bloodstained clothes were retrieved at his home on Tuesday.

According to the police report, Mars attempted to escape from the vehicle, but Richards reversed the car, hitting the victim and pinning him against a fence on the eastern side of the street, which runs north to south.

Richards then fled the scene on foot in a southern direction.

The incident has caused shock and sadness in Guyana, as Mars was a respected figure in the community, known for his contributions to the entertainment and education sectors.

Mars’ untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The investigation into his death continues.