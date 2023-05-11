News Archives
Diplomatic Talks: VP Jagdeo, US State Department official hold fruitful meeting
Meeting

Vice President (VP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Wednesday, engaged State Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, during a meeting that addressed several issues of mutual interest. Accompanying Mr. Pyatt were United States of America Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Matthew Taylor, Assistant to State Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources; Brian Hall, Political and Economic Counsellor at US Embassy Georgetown; and Thomas Seger, Economic and Commercial Officer at US Embassy Georgetown.

 

Staff Reporter

