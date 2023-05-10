BREAKING: Laws passed to regulate electric bikes

AMENDMENTS to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic laws to regulate the use of electric bikes, were, on Wednesday, successfully passed in the National Assembly.

The Bill defines an electric cycle as any motorcycle that has an electric motor and is fitted with an effective stopping system controlled by the use of brakes, gears, or motor control.

In practical terms, this means that electric cycles would be subject to the same rules and regulations as motorcycles when it comes to registration and use.

This includes requirements for safety standards, and other aspects of motor vehicle operation.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C. during his address said that citizens and other bodies, especially from the private sector, have complained about how people are using electric bikes.

He added that thus far, 11 electric-bike users have been killed in Guyana, while 14 were injured.

In February, 17-year-old Bibi Sophia Mohammed of Non-Pareil Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed, while her sister was hospitalised, following an electric bike accident along the Coldingen Public Road, ECD.

According to reports, the two sisters were on the electric bike when they were struck by a truck. The electric bike was being ridden by 16-year-old Maria Mohammed, while the now-deceased teen was the passenger. Neither was wearing protective gear.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that a further review of more measures to promote road safety is currently being undertaken.