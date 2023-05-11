29 reservists being trained in JAAOC inaugural course

TWENTY-NINE reservists are currently training on the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Grade Three Junior All Arms Ordnance Course (JAAOC).

The course commenced on Monday, April 11, 2023, and is scheduled to run for 12 weeks. It is the first course of its kind held exclusively for reservists.

The course aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to understand aspects of the Five Service Support Battalion’s history, role, organisation, and capabilities. The students will also learn the responsibilities of stores and combat supplies while functioning effectively as store men, women, and ledger clerks.

Among the topics to be covered are principles and practices of good storekeeping ration, petrol oil and lubricant accounting, introduction to bookkeeping, bar accounting, forms/store records, practical storekeeping, environmental health and sanitation, and Stores Management Systems (SMS).

Commanding Officer, Guyana National Reserve, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, in his brief remarks to the students, urged them to capitalise on this opportunity to learn and strive to become assets of the Force as the skills they are learning are essential to the Force’s operations.