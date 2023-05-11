Six Guyanese participate in India’s Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme

THE Government of India, as part of its activities for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) – 75th anniversary of India’s independence, through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), hosted the ninth batch of Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme from April 10-19, 2023 with 35 delegates from 10 friendly countries, namely, Guyana, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Portugal, Slovakia and South Africa.

India invites democracies from around the world to send emerging youth leaders, including members of political parties (both ruling and opposition), entrepreneurs, and community activists (within 35 years of age), to witness the world’s largest and oldest democracy, its traditions, history, economy, and other aspects of a functioning democracy.

To date, the ICCR has hosted eight successful batches of 131 young leaders from 36 democratic countries.

From Guyana, the following six delegates attended the ninth batch of Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme: Pandit Suresh Singh, Director of Youth Services from Better Hope, Region Four; Ms. Kristina Muthusami, Regional Housing Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority and Councillor of Regional Democratic Council from New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six; Ms. Gomati Kalicharran, District Community Development Officer in Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development; Ms. Rohini Mooklall, Regional Development Council and National Development Council Councillor and Neighbourhood Democratic Council Councillor from West Coast Berbice; Mr. Ganesh Aditya Mahipaul, Member of Parliament, Region Three; and Mr. Daniel Anthony Seeram, Chairman of Regional Development Council of Region Four.

The delegation visited the Indian Parliament and was given extensive background and lectures on Indian democracy, Indian culture and civilisation, 75 years of Indian independence, and Empowerment of Marginalised Women by well-known Professors from various universities of India.

The delegation then visited the Prime Ministers’ Museum and had a historical tour of New Delhi. This was followed by a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, where they were entertained with a delightful cultural evening hosted by the ICCR on its ICCR Foundation Day celebrations.

In the State of Odisha, the group interacted with the Chief Minister of Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik. The visit provided an extensive opportunity for all delegates to experience India and build inter-personal relations. The Indian model of governance along with the implementation process of national policies and programmes in the Indian federal structure, was appreciated by all the delegates.

The ICCR believes that this initiative is a means to a greater collaboration among democracies of the world especially with India’s already well-known credentials as the largest democracy in the world, its democratic resilience and the spirit of its citizens who have, despite all hardships as a developing country, imbibed the “democratic spirit”.

As Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi had highlighted, “India’s democratic credentials are deep-rooted” and while calling India “The mother of democracy”. While India has travelled a long way over the last 75 years, this programme wishes to invest in the leadership of the future, not only in India, but in democratic countries around the world so that a network of democratic individuals could be formed which will take forward the prospects of democracy to all countries of the world.

The group held both briefing and debriefing sessions with the High Commissioner of India to Guyana H.E. Dr. K J Srinivasa in April-May 2023 who interacted with them on various aspects of the programme and ensured their smooth participation.