Sheriff Group targets ‘Medical Tourism’ with US$200M ultra-modern specialty hospital

– structural foundation laid in South Ruimveldt

WITH Guyana’s thriving economy, the Sheriff Group of Companies is at the forefront of progress, reshaping the healthcare landscape by introducing state-of-the-art facilities across the country while aiming to target “Medical Tourism.”

This transformative endeavour is set to not only improve healthcare accessibility but also position Guyana as a cost-effective destination for specialized medical care, all while empowering the local community and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Ameir Ahmad, one of the proprietors of the Sheriff Group, explained that they have begun the construction work on another ultra-modern specialty hospital at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown (New Four Lane Highway), at an estimated cost of US$200 million.

According to Ahmad, the elaborate structure is necessary since they will provide a service like no other in the country. Ahmad said that a number of sectors are currently booming in Guyana, and they have commenced investing in medical tourism.

Ahmad said, “Medical tourism for us means that people from the Caribbean and other countries can recognise Guyana and the Sheriff branch as the cheaper way to get health care. The cost of performing brain surgeries or the removal of a tumour, for example, may cost you an arm and a leg abroad, but with us, we will charge you one-third of that price, plus we will be accepting worldwide insurance.”

He continued: “Our main goal is very simple: to provide the best health care for all Guyanese, as well as regional and international natives, at an affordable cost. Of course, we are investing a lot of money in these facilities, and we have to make a profit, but we are also giving back to our own people by providing the services that they require locally. By doing this, they don’t have to travel overseas and spend a lot of money just because the services aren’t offered in Guyana.”

The proprietor went on to say that this facility will provide services such as cardiac surgery; organ transplant; cancer screening and treatment; bone-reconstruction surgery; retinal and eye surgeries; neurology; dialysis; urology; psychotherapy and counseling; plastic surgery;dental services; internal medicine and extensive laboratory testing, including culture tests and biopsies.

He also explained to this publication that after completion of the new facility by July or August, 2024, the company would dismantle the Sheriff Medical Clinic that is presently on Sheriff Street, use the equipment from the facility, and open a smaller medical centre in Region One (Barima- Waini) or Region Two

(Pomeroon/Supenaam). Ahmad also mentioned they are looking to open a small medical centre in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), and Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice). According to him, they will have all the facilities so that the people wouldn’t have the hassle of travelling to Georgetown or Leonora.

Ahmad said, “Even though there are government hospitals in those regions, what we found is that sometimes people would still have to travel to get specific medical services such as CT scans and so on done at the private hospitals in Georgetown, which can be very expensive for them as well.”

Ameir Ahmad said that, “The new facility, like the others, will provide over 80 per cent of employment for Guyanese, and the 20 per cent is because we have to bring in specialised doctors and other technical personnel so that we can provide the best for our people, and at the same time our own medical doctors and nurses will be learning from them.”

Further, Ameir disclosed that they are currently working on having plastic surgery procedures done at the new Leonora Hospital in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to him, people are living in modern times and they are spending their money to travel to places such as Colombia, Brazil, and Santo Domingo to get breast lifts; liposuction; tummy tucks; buttock implants and other procedures done where it is cheaper compared to the United States.

Ahmad said since the Sheriff Group is working towards providing every service in the medical field, they deem it only fitting to provide plastic surgeries at an affordable cost to the people as well.

Ahmad also said that they have decided to use the Leonora facility as their plastic surgery and research and development centre along with the hospital, so that people can also have their privacy after their surgeries.

The Sheriff Group of Companies has recently opened its US$5 million Leonora Hospital in Region Three, and they are in the process of constructing a US$100 million luxury hotel and casino and another specialty hospital at the cost of US$75 million in Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He also noted that Sheriff has its chopper and ambulances, which can move or transfer patients from one location to another promptly and efficiently if needed.