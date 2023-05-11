Immediate interventions benefit Plaisance, Sparendaam residents

– as President Ali, government ministers visit

FOLLOWING an impromptu visit to the Plaisance community on Wednesday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali comforted hundreds of residents who raised concerns about drainage, community infrastructure, community-related issues, and even personal problems.

During a walkabout in the area with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, President Ali interacted with a number of residents from the villages, who were able to voice their concerns.

One resident told the President that the village lacked proper drainage and mosquitoes had become prominent pests because of the buildup of stagnant water. In response to this, the President stated an investigation would be launched to get to the root of the poor irrigation problem so that a solution could be ‘issued’ promptly.

Furthermore, a taxi driver highlighted the issue of the deplorable state of the roads in the village and how it was costly to maintain vehicles with the damage that was constantly being done.

Even though he was met with naysayers, the President reiterated the accomplishments of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) despite their brief tenure in office and their continued commitment to progress.

“I am going to make it $50,000 for every child,” President Ali said when speaking on the topic of the cash grant for children. He also mentioned that the previous administration took away the cash grant, and the PPP/C returned it.

He then said: “Since I was a technician at the Ministry of Finance I’m working with this community [Plaisance].”

“We are going to work for every single community; we are going to work in the interest of all the people,” he said, to which the residents applauded the President and his efforts.

“I have interests in the development of Guyana,” he remarked when questioned about what made him visit the community, adding that “my priority is the people here.”

Furthermore, while speaking with the teachers of Plaisance Secondary and Primary Schools, the President assured the students and teachers that the institutions would be provided with the necessary equipment, such as more furniture.

Moreover, when the President spoke about the poor state of some of the roads, he assured the citizens that this issue would be solved.

Residents also expressed their concerns and the need for the Sparendaam Housing Scheme road, and the Sparendaam squatting area road, to be rehabilitated.

The President then noted: “Minister (Deodat ) Indar will come in back today with a team to work with you guys,” adding that the residents of the Plaisance community, especially the younger people, will be awarded contracts to help with the project.

He also remarked that the government would “mobilise the young people” within that community for the numerous works that will be taking place.

The President then said: “we are going to work with these young people here…”

Agreeing with the residents that the youths are the future, he promised the residents a community centre ground.