Annette Ferguson caught on video harassing PPP/C representatives

– contradicts opposition leader’s statements on harassment

OPPOSITION member and former Minister under the Coalition administration, Annette Ferguson, was recently caught on camera harassing members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as they were campaigning in a community in Georgetown.

In a series of videos that were posted to social media on Wednesday, Ferguson was heard telling the PPP/C representatives, “This is APNU turf, get out,” as they conducted the walkabout in the Alberttown area.

During the exchange, Ferguson repeatedly told the representatives to “get out of the community,” even as one person who filmed the confrontation responded that they were community members.

Ferguson’s action directly contradicts statements made by the opposition leader on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

During the conference on Tuesday, the Guyana Chronicle asked the opposition leader about his party members harassing others in various areas.

In his response, he noted that members of his party are not harassing anyone, adding: “You don’t have to harass anybody, all you have to do is campaign on the facts.”

Norton went on to add that his party has an organized, structured campaign that he said will deal with the issues and reportedly identify shortcomings of the government. He said, “We don’t have any need to harass anyone, we just need to put the facts out there.”