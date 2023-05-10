‘Sir Mars’ murder suspect arrested

POLICE have arrested the male suspect in the murder of Kirwyn Mars, a well-known entertainer and educator who was killed at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, on Sunday.

The suspect, who lives at John Fernandes Limited (JFL) Squatting Area, was arrested at his workplace in Georgetown, on Tuesday.

He was arrested by police after they reviewed CCTV footage from the Perseverance community. The suspect, however, reportedly confessed, but purportedly maintained that Mars’ death was accidental.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the suspect told investigators that he had known Mars for a while now.

It is alleged that on the night in question, Mars contacted the suspect on his cellphone and invited him out for “drinks.”

Mars, the suspect said, picked him up (the suspect) in his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, registration number PZZ-6438 and they visited a popular drinking spot along Cemetery Road.

After consuming almost two cases of beer, the men then decided to leave the location.

The pair allegedly travelled to Diamond via the Mandela/Eccles highway, but during the journey, they had a misunderstanding which turned physical.

The suspect claimed that during the brawl, he grabbed a bottle and struck Mars on the head, but Mars armed himself with a knife from the car and attacked him.

It is alleged too that he told investigators that he managed to snatch the knife away from Mars and stabbed him several times in self-defence.

After receiving the injuries, the suspect said that Mars stopped the car and exited the driver’s seat and walked to the back of the vehicle.

Further, it is alleged that the suspect said that while attempting to recover his fallen phone during the struggle, he inadvertently touched the gearstick, putting the car in reverse, and accidentally slammed into Mars, crushing him.

The suspect told police that he became scared and fled the scene on foot before taking a taxi home. His bloodstained clothes were retrieved at his home on Tuesday.

Police in their report, said that Mars attempted to escape from the vehicle, but the suspect reversed the car, hitting the victim and pinning him against a fence on the eastern side of the street, which runs north to south. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot in a southern direction.

The incident caused shock and sadness in Guyana, as Mars was a respected figure and well-known entertainer and educator.