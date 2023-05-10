IRI urges greater cross-party collaboration

THE International Republican Institute (IRI) recently hosted a two-day forum aimed at fostering greater cross-party collaboration and strengthening legislative practices in Guyana.

According to a release from IRI, the event brought together retired Congressional Representatives from the United States, former Deputy Chief of Staff and District Director Karen Glaser, and Guyanese Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the government and opposition parties.

The forum, held on May 2 and 3, 2023, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, was attended by participants who engaged in discussions to explore possible solutions and exchange ideas on making Guyana’s democracy more inclusive and resilient.

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, in her opening remarks said: “It is truly my sincere hope that everyone participating will come together to exchange ideas and possible solutions, not only with the former congressmen and professional chief of staff, but also with the government as a representative parliamentary institution that speaks for all Guyanese citizens.”

Ambassador Lynch encouraged MPs to actively engage in discussions because their contributions “give life to the democratic values that we all collectively cherish.”

She also expressed the US’ commitment to support Guyana’s democracy to become stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira delivered opening remarks on the second day.

The government and opposition MPs acknowledged the high level of professionalism practised by the parliamentary staff in delivering support, and expressed optimism about finding ways to foster greater cross-party collaboration.

Resident Programme Director, Carin Mirowitzz, said: “IRI looks forward to continuing to support the work of leaders building Guyana’s democratic resilience.”

The IRI’s legislative forum was among several activities being delivered with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED to strengthen engagement among Guyanese leaders and citizens, especially marginalized groups such as youth, women, indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities