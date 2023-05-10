News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
IRI urges greater cross-party collaboration
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
From left are former U.S Member of Congress Hon. David Price, Deputy Chief of Staff (retired) Karen Glaser and former U.S. Member of Congress Hon. Erik Paulsen sharing their legislative experiences with Guyanese Members of Parliament.
From left are former U.S Member of Congress Hon. David Price, Deputy Chief of Staff (retired) Karen Glaser and former U.S. Member of Congress Hon. Erik Paulsen sharing their legislative experiences with Guyanese Members of Parliament.

THE International Republican Institute (IRI) recently hosted a two-day forum aimed at fostering greater cross-party collaboration and strengthening legislative practices in Guyana.

According to a release from IRI, the event brought together retired Congressional Representatives from the United States, former Deputy Chief of Staff and District Director Karen Glaser, and Guyanese Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the government and opposition parties.

The forum, held on May 2 and 3, 2023, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, was attended by participants who engaged in discussions to explore possible solutions and exchange ideas on making Guyana’s democracy more inclusive and resilient.

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, in her opening remarks said: “It is truly my sincere hope that everyone participating will come together to exchange ideas and possible solutions, not only with the former congressmen and professional chief of staff, but also with the government as a representative parliamentary institution that speaks for all Guyanese citizens.”

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann-Lynch delivering opening remarks at IRI’s legislative forum

Ambassador Lynch encouraged MPs to actively engage in discussions because their contributions “give life to the democratic values that we all collectively cherish.”

She also expressed the US’ commitment to support Guyana’s democracy to become stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira delivered opening remarks on the second day.

The government and opposition MPs acknowledged the high level of professionalism practised by the parliamentary staff in delivering support, and expressed optimism about finding ways to foster greater cross-party collaboration.

Resident Programme Director, Carin Mirowitzz, said: “IRI looks forward to continuing to support the work of leaders building Guyana’s democratic resilience.”

The IRI’s legislative forum was among several activities being delivered with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED to strengthen engagement among Guyanese leaders and citizens, especially marginalized groups such as youth, women, indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.