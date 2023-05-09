‘Demon’, construction worker remanded for assaulting ‘traffic cop’

BUSINESSMAN Mark Cromwell, called “Demon”, and Kessee Edwards were remanded to prison on Monday, after being caught in a viral video assaulting a traffic officer.

Cromwell, 41, was arrested at the Ogle International Airport and brought before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of abusive language, disorderly behaviour, and assault with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

Edwards, on the other hand, was slapped with ten charges, including abusive language, disorderly behaviour, dangerous driving, leaving his motor vehicle in a dangerous position, driving an unlicensed and uncertified motor vehicle, failing to comply with police direction, driving with prohibited tinted glass, and failing to wear a seat belt.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was also remanded to prison until May 17.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred on May 5, 2023 at the Plaisance Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, where Edwards allegedly assaulted Police Constable Harlequin with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

According to the police report, Constable Harlequin and another officer were carrying out traffic enforcement duties when they intercepted Edwards’ heavily-tinted vehicle.

Edwards reportedly refused to go with them to the police station for a vehicular inspection, and drove off at high speed, running over Constable Harlequin’s right foot in the process.

Undaunted, Constable Harlequin gave chase, and the situation would later escalate when, during the scuffle that ensued, Edwards, who was by then joined by Cromwell, allegedly bit him on the left ear.

Thanks to the intervention of public-spirited citizens, among them former policeman Eustace Abrams, Edwards was subdued and arrested at the scene, while Cromwell made good his escape.

He was subsequently arrested at the Ogle International Airport on Monday, while allegedly attempting to flee the jurisdiction.