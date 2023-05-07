‘Our lives have completely changed’

–Buxtonians hail interventions by the gov’t; say there is no shortage of opportunities

STRATEGIC planning and key interventions by the government in the community of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), have restored hope to residents, who have capitalised on various opportunities to improve their lives.

The Sunday Chronicle was able to observe the ongoing work, and the result of the social and economic initiatives during a tour of the community and interactions with residents. Contractor, Gladwyn Hamilton, of G. Hamilton’s Builders, said his life changed after his company was contracted by the government to construct a bridge in the community.

Although his business was already established, the contract allowed Hamilton to reach new heights.

“Buxton and Buxtonians were forsaken for a while now, but President Dr. Irfaan Ali has given us, as small contractors and the young people of this village, hope. This was shown through the bridge initiative that was given to me and my fellow contractors.

“Our families and all the people who were employed by us benefitted from this; everyone was able to put food on the table, and we cannot express fully how grateful we are to President Ali and his government,” Hamilton said.

Essentially, with the award of those contracts, the government was able to change their lives.

According to Hamilton: “All we needed was for someone to believe in us and give us a chance to show that we are talented and skilled like the bigger contractors. Not everyone saw that in us, but the President and his government did.

“We know for a fact that our government is caring, and they show that by what they are doing for small businessmen like us.”

In the past, small businessmen felt as though they were neglected by the government, but things are different now, Hamilton admitted.

“We are not just hearing about what will happen; we are seeing the changes. And whoever says otherwise, isn’t being truthful. Of course, everything cannot be done at once for everyone, but we are all getting a piece of the pie,” the contractor said.

‘COME SEE FOR YOURSELVES’

Hamilton used the opportunity to encourage persons to visit the community and see for themselves the changes that are underway, and the advancements that have been made already.

“We all know where it was before; and look at where it is now under this administration. Let’s not fool ourselves, we are seeing progress; not just hearing about it. And I want to encourage all Guyanese to forget about the noise that is being made around you about racism and other foolishness,” he said, adding:

“Wake up and make use of the opportunities that are in front of you. The government is helping you secure a job by providing training or any other support, so that we can live a decent and happy life, and provide for our families.”

He was adamant that the changes that are underway prove that the government’s agenda is not about race, but rather it is one that encompasses equal opportunities and development for all Guyanese.

The community, in his view, has evolved and moved away from the days when the village and its people were used by certain politicians as tools and mascots for specific political gain.

“We are not naïve, and people are tired of the divide that some mischievous people are trying to portray about us. We have a government that is working with us, and we are willing to work with them in unity. The young people see clearly what is happening in the country, and they are all for positivity and betterment,” Hamilton said, adding that apart from the bridges that were built, President Ali has also had the road leading to the Community Centre Ground paved, while Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. has also delivered on a promise of a couple of basketball hoops for the youths of the community.

A lot of the developments followed various outreaches to the community, where government officials engaged residents directly.

De Kwesi Yaw of DY Engineering and General Construction Services was a beneficiary of those outreaches, as he was able to secure one the bridge contracts after explaining his situation to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

According to Yaw, his business “went under” due to the pandemic, and the lack of opportunities from the previous administration. He said he was “suffering tremendously”, and at one point had even contemplated “giving up”, due to the financial frustration he was undergoing.

“I didn’t know what else to do, or who to turn to,” he said, “but fortunately, in 2022, there was a government outreach that was led by Prime Minister Phillips. After that outreach, I explained my situation to him, and he ensured that I met with the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Edghill, and the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal. “I want to acknowledge and extend my personal thanks to these ministers; they helped me at a time when I needed it the most, and I am forever grateful.

“They told me that they would give me an opportunity as a contractor, and they delivered on that. I was given one of the bridges to build, and that gave me a start, and it gave the people who were employed an opportunity as well.”

‘FROM NOTHING TO MILLIONS’

Yaw went on to say: “I invested the finance that I earned from that project into tendering for other government works that were advertised in the newspapers… And I would like to say that I am thankful that I have gone from no work to millions of dollars in work in under a year. This just goes to show that the government’s vision for the people and the country is evident.”

Yaw also extended his gratitude to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration for including the private sector, which he believes is very important to the development of a country’s economy.

He also said that he is pleased to see that the village of Buxton is being given adequate attention by government officials.

According to Yaw, the new pieces of infrastructure have brought a great deal of relief to residents, especially those who travel frequently for business, work, or leisure, among other things.

He said that the government has put its trust and confidence in Buxtonians by showing that infrastructural works could be done by the people of the community, once they’re given proper guidance and support.

“President Ali and his government are providing opportunities for their people. If anyone in Guyana says right now that they are not getting work, I wouldn’t agree with that,” Yaw said, adding: “I would say that the only reason they aren’t getting a job is because they don’t want to work! As simple as that!”

Valesia Willis and her mother, Monica Alphonso, both residents of Buxton, said that they are happy to see the developments that are underway in the community.

According to Valesia: “Before, people could have barely walked over the bridges that were in the villages, but now, I can drive over them. Schoolchildren are safer, and the people have easier access to get around the community without fearing that they may fall. The contractors and their workers did a great job, and we are thankful to them.

“I would also like to ask the government to continue doing the great work that they have been doing, not only in Buxton but in all the other communities. We are happy with what we are seeing across the country, and we are proud to say that we are Guyanese, and we have a government that is for all races.”

A number of contractors and residents also expressed similar sentiments, and thanked the government for providing them with the small contracts, which catapulted them into getting other contracts within both the public and private sectors.

Although they are pleased with all that has been done so far, the people of Buxton are asking the government to fix some of the roads that are still deplorable.

They are also asking that the road leading to their ancestral land be fixed, so that people could plant and develop the backlands, which, according to them, will help the young people get more involved in the agriculture sector.