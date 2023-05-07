German’s to open new HQ, kitchen in Georgetown

GERMAN’S, a second-generation family restaurant, will soon begin construction of a new corporate headquarters and modern commercial kitchen in Georgetown.

This announcement was made by co-owner, Clinton Urling, on his social media page.

“Works to commence soon on the construction of the corporate headquarters and a modern commercial kitchen for German’s Restaurant in Georgetown, Guyana,” he said in the post.

This marks a major milestone for the restaurant, which opened its third location at the Giftland Mall, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown last year. Customers and the local community have expressed excitement about the news, praising German’s Restaurant for its commitment to quality and innovation.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Urling, shared that the restaurant, which was started in the 1960s by his father, Hubert Urling, became very popular for its cowheel soup.

Clinton said that his father learned the recipes from his grandmother. Urling also recounted how, when they started in the area of Georgetown known as ‘Tiger Bay’, word spread around the capital city and the country, and German’s became immensely popular.

So much so that they, in 1970, had to expand to another location that could have over 100 customers at a time in Robb Street, Georgetown.

By the 1980s, German’s was already established as a household name where persons from all walks of life would frequent the restaurant.

In 1999, Clinton’s father passed away, but he and his brother continued the restaurant’s legacy. In 2018, the restaurant opened a location in Brooklyn, New York City (NYC) in the United States of America (USA).