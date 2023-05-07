‘We have enough’ – No more importation of poultry and poultry products

–GLDA issues notice

THE Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) says it will not allow the importation of poultry or poultry products due to “sanitary and other conditions.”

A brief notice published in Saturday’s edition of this newspaper noted that “anyone found in contradiction of this notice will be prosecuted in accordance with the Laws of Guyana.”

No further details were provided by the GLDA as to why this practice must ceased, however, when contacted, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that Guyana can produce the amount of poultry it needs to meet the current demand.

Noting that the country is “self-sufficient,” Mustapha argued that there is no reason for Guyana to import poultry or poultry products.

“Normally we don’t import poultry and poultry products. We are self-sufficient; we have enough in the country. There are a number of areas and farmers, so we don’t have a ban but the GLDA is not giving permits because we have enough in the country,” the Agriculture Minister said, noting that efforts have to be made to also protect farmers.

He reiterated, “We have to protect our farmers because we have sufficient [poultry] in the country. And I think that there is no need to import poultry product and poultry meats presently.”

According to Minister Mustapha, the prices have already been reduced.

“If you go around the market and ask about the prices of chicken and so on, [they] have reduced from the end of the Christmas season last year when it would have increased because of the demand.”

In a News Room article, it was revealed that Guyana spent about US $4.7 million importing poultry products in 2020, with a notable demand for sausages.

And according to the same article, a detailed analysis of the agricultural sector and imports of several countries within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) revealed that nearly all of the poultry meat consumed in the region in 2020 was imported at the cost of millions.

Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who presented this analysis to other CARICOM leaders, offered solutions to cut imports by producing more poultry and feed in the region.

According to the article, the President highlighted that extra-regional markets (that is, countries outside of CARICOM) supplied an estimated 98.8 per cent of the poultry imported by CARICOM member states in 2020.

Those poultry imports ranging from the meat of ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls that are fresh, chilled or frozen was US$ 242.288 million. Only 1.2 per cent of poultry demanded was imported from within the region. And in that same year, only six CARICOM countries – Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago – produced 83 per cent of the poultry in the region.