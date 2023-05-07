T&T’s Lee Ann Boodram to trade blows with Jackman

International flavour has been confirmed for the amateur section of the impending Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am Card’ on May 21st at the National Gymnasium, as Trinidad and Tobago champion Lee Ann Boodram is scheduled to battle local counterpart and standout, Abiola Jackman.

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has confirmed that Boodram will arrive on local shores on Saturday, May 20th for her fistic engagement. This will be Abiola’s fourth international assignment of 2023, highlighting the busy itinerary that has currently enveloped the discipline.

Presently, the GBA is also in negotiation with its Jamaican counterpart to acquire an opponent for Abiola’s sibling, Alesha Jackman.

The sisters are the first-ever Guyanese female boxers to acquire world rankings from the International Boxing Association (IBA, following their participation at the Women’s World Championships in New Delhi, India.

Abiola Jackman is now ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81 and over Kg or heavyweight division while her sister Alesha is ranked number 58th in the Elite Women 60-63 Kg or junior welterweight division. Rising star Shaquan Sampson will also be on the amateur card.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “Boxing is currently on the proverbial highway of development via the best practice of international exposure.

“This is another palpable example and exercise of our mandate which is to expose local talent to international competition. In particular, the girls have been active on the international circuit since the dawn of 2023. The Jackman sisters competed at the Patrick Forde Memorial Championships in February against international opponents.

“They also made their mark at the World Championship in India during the month of March. Alesha also competed in the Champion of Champions tournament in St. Lucia in April, whilst Abiola also featured in a tournament during the same timeframe in Barbados.”

He further stated, “This is once again indicative of the concerted effort that is being employed by the association to not only develop and advance the sport but to specifically empower the female division through consistent international exposure.

This is tangible development and should not be understated. The pugilists can and will only improve and hone their considerable talents through more competition, especially those of an international persuasion.

It has been a very hectic period for the sport and it will only get busier. At the moment, we also have two fighters in the form of Desmond Amsterdam and Keevin Allicock at the Men’s World Championship in Uzbekistan, which serves as further evidence of international footprint.”

Projected to be the biggest card staged on local shores in excess of a decade, the Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am Card’, is expected to exceed the quality, ambiance, and atmosphere that was a hallmark of the Patrick Forde Memorial Championships, which is viewed by many pundits, and analysts of repute as the standard bearer for boxing competitions.

The aforesaid event which is penciled to be headlined and co-headlined by Elton Dharry and Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques respectively, will feature five professional bouts and an equal number of amateur encounters.

The Guyanese duo will battle a Colombian combination, as Dharry is scheduled to face Columbian Jose Antonio Jimenez whilst Marques will enter the squared circle against Omar Cuello.

The May 21st fight night will mark Dharry’s return to the ring in over a year and will serve as a tune-up for his July encounter on local shores with Hugo Hernandez of Mexico for the WBC Silver Belt. Dharry, 37, fought for the WBA Super flyweight title in 2019 but suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage loss to Australian Andrew Maloney in Melbourne.