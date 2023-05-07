Tiger Rentals under-13 League Cup

Bartica and East Coast undefeated after penultimate day

By Calvin Chapman

Bartica will fancy their chances of clinching the Tiger Rentals Guyana under-13 National League Cup championship after winning all of their three games played in the competition inclusive of two wins yesterday at the host venue, the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre (NTC).

Bartica’s first win of the day was a needling triumph over East Berbice thanks to an added time strike courtesy of Aaron Wharton. Followed by a 3-0 win over Essequibo that saw Riley Tracey bagging a brace and one goal from Chris Anderson.

However, National League winners, East Demerara, may put a spoke in Bartica’s wheel and it is very likely that these two teams will top their respective groups and meet in today’s anticipated final when fireworks will be expected. The Anthony Belfield coached East Demerara united are also undefeated, registering three wins in their three matches as well, and they will have that confidence to go all the way after emerging as the National inter-ATC/Association league.

Following their win on Friday, East Coast also had success against Rupununi; a massive 4-1 victory. Scoring for the winners were Kennard Hailey, Isaiah Williams, Kennard Williams and Malachi Washington while Jomo Hamlet scored the lone consolation for the Rupununi.

East Demerara then earned a late 2-1 win against West Demerara in the final match yesterday.

Other results of the day saw Rupununi beating East Bank 2-1, Georgetown defeating Essequibo 4-0, West Berbice easing past West Demerara 2-0 and Georgetown needling Upper Demerara 1-0.

The curtains will fall on the Tiger Rentals Guyana under-13 development initiative today at the NTC but the spotlight will remain on the impact of this programme that has seen hundreds of youths at this important age group actively playing.

President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, had mentioned that this tournament will see the best of the best being selected to form the core of the National under-15 side that will represent Guyana at Concacaf next year.