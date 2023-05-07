Guyana Women cricketers to open

GG Super50 Cup against Windwards tomorrow

THE Guyana Senior Women’s team departed Guyana on Thursday last for St. Kitts and Nevis, where they will participate in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Women’s tournament.

As in recent years, the players will be engaged in two competition formats: the CG INSURANCE WOMEN’S SUPER50 CUP, and the CWI T20 BLAZE.

Guyana and West Indies player Shemaine Campbell will once again lead the Guyana Women’s Team, which comprises a balance of experienced and young players. The composition of the team is expected to assist in giving the Guyana Women’s team a good opportunity to lift the two CWI Regional titles in 2023. Guyana will play its first game of the CG United Super50 Cup against the Windward Islands at Canoree ground, tomorrow.

The squad reads: Shemaine Campbelle (Captain), Shabika Gajnabi (Vice-captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Analesia D’Aguiar, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffianna Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Niya Latchman, Talleya Madramootoo, Mandy Mangru, Realanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar and Cyanna Retemiah. The Manager/Assistant Coach is Tremayne Smartt, the Head Coach is Clive Grimmond, and the Physiotherapist is Angelica Holder.

The CG United Super50 schedule for Guyana is May 8, 2023, Windward Islands vs Guyana at Conaree; May 9, 2023, Guyana vs Barbados at Conaree; May 11, 2023, Guyana vs the Leeward Islands at Warner Park, May 14, 2023; Jamaica vs Guyana at Warner Park; and May 16, 2023, Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana at St. Paul’s.

The Blaze T20 schedule for Guyana is May 20, 2023, Windward Islands vs Guyana at Warner Park; May 21, 2023, Guyana vs Barbados at Warner Park; May 23, 2023, Guyana vs the Leeward Islands at Warner Park May 25, 2023; May 27, 2023, Jamaica vs Guyana at Warner Park; and Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana at St. Paul’s.