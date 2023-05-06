Tiger Rentals Under-13 League Cup…

East Bank and Bartica win on Day One

By Calvin Chapman

The curtains will fall on the prestigious and historic Tiger Rentals Guyana Under-13 football programme this weekend with the League Cup Championship, which officially kicked off yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre at Providence.

Following the March Past by the 10 teams that represent the best of the best Under-13 footballers in Guyana, Business Development Officer of Tiger Rentals Guyana, Aveeka Naraine, shared her company’s pleasure in being part of this historic initiative. She posited that, “Children are the future. And, we are sure that massive talent will emerge from this tournament. It is very important to us that all the participants have fun this weekend and we wish them the best of luck.”

Meanwhile, President of the GFF Wayne Forde was present and he highlighted that, “This is now the crowning moment for the players.”

The administrator went on to acknowledge and praise the sponsors for their faith in supporting this tournament and thanked the hardworking staff, coaches, match officials and parents for their support in making this tournament a success.

In the opening match of the day, Riley Tracey registered the first hat-trick of the tournament to help Bartica edge Georgetown 3-2. Scoring for Georgetown were Miciah DeFreitas and Travis Grogan.

East Bank earned a come from behind 2-1 win against West Demerara with Samuel Tasher and Michael Coreira netting for the winners. Ciani Lopez opened the scoring in the 10th minute for West Demerara.

Up to press time, also registering opening day victories were Rupununi that eased past West Berbice 3-1, East Berbice that thrashed Essequibo 5-1, East Coast and Georgetown

Matches continue today from 09:30hrs with the champion being crowned tomorrow, all at the National Training Centre.

Tigers Rentals Guyana’s partnership with the GFF saw the entity investing in excess of $10M to see football being played nationwide at the Under-13 level with Academy Training Centres (ATC) and regional associations running off intra-association tournaments. In addition, the ATCs and Associations matched skills in a National League which was won by East Coast and now, the crème of the crop will assemble for the National League Cup.

The League Cup will see 10 teams battling this weekend inclusive of East Coast, Georgetown, Upper Demerara, East Bank, West Berbice, Bartica, West Demerara, East Berbice, Rupununi and Essequibo.