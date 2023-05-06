News Archives
Gibson, Sheriff win BRRSC Regatta table tennis
Naomi Tobin presented the first place trophy.
Katalena Gibson of Two Miles Primary and Aidan Sheriff of St. John Primary won the female and male categories, respectively, in the Bartica Table Tennis Steering Committee (BTTSC) Regatta Table Tennis tournament

The tournament was played at the Bartica Community Centre.

Aidan Sheriff of St. John Primary bested Upendra Chowtee of Two Miles Primary in an intense final in the 11 years and under boys which ended 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-2 and 11-8 (3-2). Selwyn Brown of Potaro Primary finished third and Jaden Williamson of Two Miles Primary finished in fourth place.

Timothy Cornelius presenting the winner’s trophy to Boys winner Aidan Sheriff

In the semi-finals, Chowtee defeated Williamson 3-0 and Sheriff defeated Brown 3-1

In the 11 years and under girl’s finals, Katalena Gibson of Two Miles Primary defeated Rosanna Patterson of Two Miles Primary 11-7,7-11,6-11,11-4 and 11-8 (3-2), and third place went to Samantha Garraway of Two Miles Primary; she defeated Alesha Gonsalves of Potaro Primary 3-2.

In the semi finals Gibson defeated Garraway 3-1 and Patterson defeated Gonsalves 3-2.

Tournament sponsors were Super Gold Mining Bartica, Guyana Committee of Service, Guyana Table Tennis Association, National Sports Commission and Mr. Lashon Jordan of Bartica.
This tournament attracted over 30 players and four schools namely St. Anthony Primary, St. John Primary, Potaro Primary and Two Miles Primary. BTTSC President Timothy Cornelius and GTTA General Secretary Linden Johnson gave words of encouragement to the young table tennis players and they would have taken in every word of encouragement given to them.

Presentation of trophies were made for both the Male and Female categories for the first, second and third positions.

Staff Reporter

