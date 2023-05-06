New building to house NTC Secretariat completed

THE new building which is expected to house the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Secretariat at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown, has been completed, and will soon be occupied.

This is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Ryan Toolsie, who updated members of the media on Thursday on the state of readiness of the facility, which consists of an administrative section and a dome where members of the NTC will host meetings.

He reported that now that the construction phase is over, all that’s left to be done is the casting works in the compound where the building is located.

“We were scheduled to do some casting earlier in the week, but, as you know, we had tremendous rainfall, so it was slushy… We had to let the sand dry out a little bit, compact, and casting will be done over the weekend,” Toolsie said.

In January of this year, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai had said that the final touches were being added to the building which was scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of this year.

The government allocated $100 million in the 2022 National Budget to relocate the secretariat from its Hadfield and Cross Streets, Georgetown location.

According to previous reports, Sukhai noted that the provision of this secretariat is a key part of the government’s support for indigenous people and their elected leaders.