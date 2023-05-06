News Archives
WHO declares COVID-19 no longer public health emergency
WHO

THE World Health Organisation (WHO), on Friday, declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, signalling an important step towards ending the pandemic.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to assess the current state of the pandemic. The committee had been monitoring the outbreak since its emergence in Wuhan, China, and had declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in January 2020.

After hours of deliberation, the committee came to a consensus that COVID-19 was now an established and ongoing health issue, but it no longer constituted a PHEIC. The committee’s recommendations were forwarded to the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for review.

Dr. Tedros carefully reviewed the committee’s report and concurred with its recommendations. He addressed the media and the world at large, stating that the WHO recognises that COVID-19 is still a serious health issue, but it is no longer considered a PHEIC.

The Director-General emphasised the importance of continued vigilance and collaboration to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He urged countries to continue implementing public health measures such as wearing masks, practising social distancing, and encouraging vaccinations.

Dr. Tedros also thanked the committee for their hard work and dedication in monitoring the pandemic and providing advice to the WHO.

He recognised the ongoing efforts of healthcare workers around the world who are on the frontlines of the pandemic, and offered his condolences to those who had lost loved ones to the disease.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
