Judiciary invites bids for construction of Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court

WITH the aim of providing easier access to justice for residents in the Pomeroon-Supenaam area, the Supreme Court of Judicature has issued an invitation for bids for the construction of a magistrate’s court at Anna Regina.

The announcement of the intended construction of the court was published in the daily newspapers on Friday.

Interested bidders can peruse the bid documents at the court’s Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown office before purchasing the complete set of bidding documents for GY$6,000.

Bids must be delivered to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) before 09:00 hours on May 23, at its office located at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Street, Georgetown.

The judiciary received some $4 billion in the 2023 budget to construct and maintain magistrate’s courts at Timehri, Friendship, Cove and John, Mahaicony, Anna Regina, and Parfaite Harmonie.

Guyana has over 50 magistrate’s courts, including the Bail Court, Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Court, Juvenile Court, and the Sexual Offences Court.

Recently, the judiciary launched 12 Juvenile Drug Treatment Courts (DTC) in magisterial districts around the country as part of its efforts to reduce crime and substance use by adolescents through the use of therapeutic interventions and judicial supervision.

Also, four Electronic Notice Boards were installed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to facilitate easier access to information for court users. Soon, the court will be rolling out a case management system pilot project.

In April 2022, during the commissioning of the $37.8 million Kwakwani Magistrate’s Court, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the judiciary to ensure access to justice throughout Guyana.

According to Nandlall, access to justice is the foundation of a democratic nation and the hallmark of modern civilisation. He reminded those gathered of the Constitution, which speaks of the state not denying anyone equality and equal protection and benefit of the law.

“The judiciary is one of the fundamental pillars upon which a modern democratic society stands. Our government recognises the significant role the judiciary must play, and must continue to play as we strive to develop this country,” he said.

He explained that, currently, several courts are either under construction or being renovated, which will aid in the delivery of justice across the country.

“When in government we speak about the economic, commercial, and infrastructural transformation that is taking place in our country across every landscape, that same thing is happening in the judiciary as well,” the AG said.