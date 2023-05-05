PPP/C: Let us continue to build on the achievements of our ancestors

ARRIVAL Day reminds us of the rich history of strength, determination, and innovative spirit brought by the Portuguese, East Indians, and Chinese, and others who were brought to these shores as indentured labourers.

It reminds us of the sacrifices and immeasurable contributions made by them to develop our individual communities and our country, and emphasises for us the duty we have to build a better country for our children.

As we commemorate this day, all Guyanese, here and abroad, are urged to reflect on the grueling, inhumane journeys undergone to arrive here; the harsh living conditions withstood in the early days, and the successful efforts made, in spite of that, to thrive and develop their families and communities.

Their determined efforts have led to the creation of this multi-cultural and multi-religious society of ours, in which there is immense pride in our diversity. We have been imbued with values of perseverance, sacrifice, brotherhood, and respect for one another as we share and participate in the various festivals that have come to identify us as a people.

Inspired by the sacrifices and achievements of our ancestors, the Guyanese people are determined to build upon the gains that have been made to: Ensure our country remains a place for all of its sons and daughters; safeguard our hard-won freedoms; ensure that peace is not compromised; and to ensure that the safety of our people is paramount.

Recognising the value of the gains that we have made, we must reject those views which will dishonour these inherited values, and we must continue to work together as one people to further advance the development of our nation for the betterment of all Guyanese.

The sacrifices made by the Indigenous Peoples, those who were brought to our shores as indentured labourers, and those who were brought forcibly as slaves, have brought us to a place in 2023 where our country today is recognised as the country in our region with the most robust social and economic development trajectory.

As we celebrate the successes and achievements of our people, we honour our foreparents by our united commitment to ensure a country where all families can live and thrive in safety and prosperity.

Happy Arrival Day to All!