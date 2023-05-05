Norton implicates independent LGE groups as front for APNU/PNCR

–Jagdeo calls on groups to clarify their position

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is trying to disguise itself in some Local Authority Areas in shame of its track record, after the APNU claimed that a number of independents aligned to the party will be contesting the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

Jagdeo, during a press conference on Thursday, said APNU claims are dangerous to the independent entities, as it now opens all independent groups and individuals to suspicion that they are aligned to the party and it could affect their chances at the elections

The General Secretary has encouraged independent entities not aligned with APNU to distance themselves from that party.

“If it is not true, then what he has done is, he has branded all of those individuals and groups contesting outside of APNU in these Local Government Areas as APNU fronts. So, it is very dangerous for those people who are contesting now, because he has implied that they are all APNU fronts,” Jagdeo said during his weekly press conference on Thursday.

His remarks came moments after APNU Chairman, and Leader of the Opposition (LOO), Aubrey Norton, claimed that APNU refrained from contesting in some LAAs at the request of some of its party supporters that are contesting independently.

“In areas where community groups ask us to contest as community groups, we aid them and we work with them. What I am not going to do is to say which are the community groups and identify them,” Norton said as he once again faced questions about the magnitude of its participation.

He added: “We have always had a policy with says over the years we hope to depoliticise local government, and we have always created the opportunity, for independent groups to operate. In cases where they have asked us not to run in the area where they will run we have done that.”

According to the approved List of Candidates released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), a total of 46 parties, voluntary groups and individuals will be contesting in the June 12 LGEs.

Aside from the PPP/C and APNU, there are 19 other voluntary groups contesting the Proportional Representation (PR) component of the elections.

APNU has been approved to contest in only 261 or 42.9 per cent of the 610 constituencies and 55 or 68.75 per cent of LAAs. That leaves 25 LAAs where the party is not participating.

Conversely, the PPP/C, has been approved to contest in all 80 LAAs, which include 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and 10 municipalities.

The PPPC is already poised for default wins in 12 of the 80 LAAs. The LAAs where the PPP/C is the only contesting entity include Leguan, Canal Polder, and La Jalousie/Novelle Flanders in Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara); Herstelling/Little Diamond in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Kintyre/No 37 Borlam, Ordanance/Fort Lands No 38, Kilcoy/Hampshire, Port Mourant/Johns, Bloomfield/Whim, and No 64/No 74 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); and the Aranaputa/Upper Burro Burro NDC and municipality of Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).