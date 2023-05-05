Guyana a frontrunner in the preservation of Indigenous Peoples rights

–Minister Sukhai says

MINISTER of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, has said that with many issues facing Indigenous Peoples across the world, Guyana is way ahead of most countries in addressing those challenges and preserving the rights of the country’s first peoples.

The minister made those remarks on Thursday at a press conference held in collaboration with the National Toshaos Council to share the outcomes from the recently concluded United Nations Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues.

In April, Guyana was represented by a team from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the National Toshaos Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During Thursday’s conference, Sukhai said that a fresh team was taken to the forum and was exposed to the issues challenging Indigenous Peoples across the world.

She said they discovered that Guyana is way ahead of in terms of what was discussed, especially when it relates to finding solutions to issues being faced by Indigenous Peoples.

She said: “So, they have discovered that Guyana is way ahead of most of what is being discussed in terms of finding solutions, engaging the Indigenous Peoples and actually having in place programmes that have allowed the protection of their rights having legislation and also addressing development.”

Sukhai said Guyana was among the very first to produce legislation and protection for Indigenous rights, while the country was also among the first to have commissions that the Indigenous Peoples could go to for redress if they feel discriminated against.

The Amerindian Affairs Minister went on to add that they were also able to present to the forum that remote and Indigenous communities in the country are going to be served by telemedicine systems soon.

She said that while some might believe authorities are beating their chests, those were just the facts that were presented to the UN. It was further noted that it was important for these programmes and results to be presented to the forum.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament, Allister Charlie who was also part of the delegation at the UNPFII, said that he too discovered that in contrast to other Indigenous Peoples across the globe, Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples are way ahead.

He related: “Guyana has paved the way in terms of Indigenous Peoples’ rights and recognition so Guyana is on the right path. Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples are being respected in our country and we have a government that respects the Indigenous People.”

Additionally, the ministry’s legal officer, Miriam Andrew-Ming told the conference that her contributions during the UNPFII’s session in April focused on Guyana’s legal and policy framework that promotes Indigenous Peoples’ rights in Guyana.