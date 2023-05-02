President Ali: Worker unity compromised by fractured labour movement

–calls for a new era in government, labour movement, and private sector relations

GIVEN the security a united labour movement provides, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has highlighted the need for the government, the private sector, and the labour movement to co-operate for the upliftment of workers.

“I am prepared to be part of fashioning a new era of relations among government, labour movement and the private sector,” the Head of State said during his 2023 Labour Day message.

He recognised that yet another ‘May Day’ finds the local labour movement divided, which undermines worker solidarity; this is far from desirable in protecting workers’ rights and consolidating their gains.

“It is the primary responsibility of workers themselves to restore a bigger vitality and accountability in their unions. A new compact is needed between labour and the government and between the labour movement and its members,” President Ali said.

He advocated for the establishment of platforms of co-operation predicated on respect and civility and characterised by co-operation.

“Let us work together to end exploitation, eradicate child labour, improve workers’ safety, ensure social protections, address labour shortages, and ensure greater competitiveness and efficiency, all of which are vital to long term and sustainable growth and development,” Dr. Ali said.

The President related his openness to a tripartite dialogue among the groups of stakeholders.

Additionally, the Head of State said that ‘May Day’ pays homage to the struggles and sacrifices of workers and their continued contributions to development.

“We, the inheritors of the gains of these struggles, have an obligation to consolidate workers’ rights and advances,” he said.

President Ali related that in a world in which the role of capital and technology is increasingly given the spotlight, the contributions of workers should never be understated or underestimated.

“No great human achievement, be it scientific, technological, economic, or political, can discount the decisive role of workers. Through their industry, intelligence, initiative and [intuition], workers have transformed the forces of production, creating wealth and enhancing progress,” he said.

While Guyana is currently on an irreversible trajectory towards greater progress and prosperity, President Ali said that workers are pivotal to the success of this process.

“Without their brain and skill, steadfastness, creativity and craftsmanship, economic and social transformation will stall,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State continued: “I assure all the workers of Guyana that not only will they benefit significantly from the country’s economic and social transformation, but that they will be one of the principal forces driving this process.”

The President said his government’s developmental philosophy emphasises a people-centred approach to development with the welfare of people, particularly workers, at the centre of efforts to establish shared national prosperity.

He added that it is because they care about the working class that they reintroduced the “Because We Care” cash grant to support parents in educating their children.

“Despite serious constraints we faced upon assuming office in August 2020, we set out to bring immediate relief to households. It is because we are a working class government that we have supported workers in key sectors of the economy. It is because we value our workers that we paid benefits to our heroic frontline health and security sector workers and adjusted the salaries of others in the security and health sector,” Dr. Ali said.

Noting that they are committed to progressively improving workers’ disposable income, he said that they increased the minimum wage of private sector workers, enhanced public sector wages, removed the burden of unconscionable taxes, and took steps to cushion inflation.