Guyana pavilion officially opened at OTC 2023 in Houston

THE Guyana pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2023 was officially opened, on Monday morning, with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event from May 1 to May 4, 2023, at the NRG Centre in Houston, sees Guyana participating for the fourth time in this prestigious international gathering.

According to a press release, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, and Honourary Consul General of Guyana in Houston, Lutfi Hassan, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dr. Ramsaroop, commenting on the event, said “The ongoing dedication of the government to showcase Guyana’s development and opportunities to the world is unwavering.”

Dr. Ramsaroop added: “OTC is one of the most prestigious platforms for the world to keep engaging with Guyana as we continue to lead on energy transition, low carbon development, and climate services. The group that we have here comprised representatives from Government and from private sector organisations, inclusive of individual companies at every size. This is a good engagement opportunity.”

The OTC serves as a vital forum for offshore energy industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore innovative technologies. Guyana’s participation results from a collaboration between the Guyana Office for Investment and 40 private sector companies, with over 100 participants in the delegation.

GKB, Guyana Logistics & Support Services, Friedlander, GTT, and Swiss Machinery are among the notable companies present, alongside key Guyanese business organisations such as PSC, GCCI, AMCHAM, and GOGEC, forming the Guyana delegation.

Kester Hutson, the GCCI President said: “We continue to be satisfied with the continued enthusiasm demonstrated by our members for participation at the OTC. We must applaud the Guyana Office for Investment for being able to assemble businesses and organisations for this event. As we continue to be a regional energy production powerhouse, Guyana needs to be promoted to the world more than ever.”

The Guyana Pavilion’s presence at the 2023 OTC highlights the nation’s dedication to encouraging investment and growth in both offshore and traditional sectors. The conference offers an excellent opportunity for networking, collaboration, and showcasing Guyana’s potential for future industry developments.

Manniram Prashad, President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber said: “We are delighted to participate at the Guyana pavilion at the OTC. GOGEC plays a significant role in linking Oil and Gas and energy companies to Guyanese businesses. We are excited to bring such a large delegation to the oil and gas capital of the world and expect to see tremendous results in the form of MOUs and contract signings.”

By participating in the OTC, Guyanese businesses can seek partners and learn about emerging opportunities in their South American homeland. This involvement will help bring more supply chain opportunities to Guyana’s shores.

A primary focus of this mission is education, connection, and networking. Energy professionals, engineers, executives, operators, scientists, and managers from around the globe and across all offshore energy sectors are in attendance. Industry leaders will discuss licensing, business opportunities, and recent advancements in technology.