Russell throws CWI/JCA under the bus in Star Sports interview

`No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me.’

ANDRE Russell has thrown Cricket West Indies (CWI) under the bus in a recent interview claiming his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders treats him better.

The 35-year-old all-rounder has played for KKR since 2014, when he helped them win the IPL title.

Since that time, Russell, who last played for the West Indies during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, has declined several opportunities to represent the regional team often citing health issues relating to long-term knee injuries.

During a recent interview on Star Sports in India, Russell said KKR makes him feel special for everything that Kolkata-based franchise did for him to get treatment done on his knees.

“Where I was, a few years ago, KKR actually make things happen for me where they send me to get proper treatments on my knees,” Russell said.

“That’s something special to me to be honest. No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me.”

Russell added that he feels at home at KKR.

“I’m happy here. I don’t see any other franchise I would love to be a part of in this tournament because I’ve been here for about nine years now. Been here for so many years, I meet these guys, get closer to them every year,” he said. (Sportsmax)