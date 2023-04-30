PPP/C candidate makes Police report over harassment by APNU Councillor

–details years of abuse while a PNC/R member

NOTING that she is “excited to be part of politics again,” former member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Trichria Richards, who is now running as a candidate for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), says that she will not be fazed by bullyism, vile threats and harassment that she has been receiving from members of the main political opposition.

However, tired of the continuous harassment from a particular Georgetown Councillor for the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which is headed by the PNC/R, Richards says she has made an official report to the police about the individual’s behavior towards her.

According to Richards, the tipping point was an incident that occurred on Friday evening when she was approached by the APNU Councillor.

“It is indeed shocking to see the lengths to which some individuals would go to humiliate and intimidate persons who have exercised their constitutional rights to associate and to belong to any party, group or organization of their choice,” Richards said in a statement issued on the incident.

She added, “It is indeed sad that at this period of our nation’s history, associates of the PNC are attempting to dictate to Afro-Guyanese like myself who we should support politically.”

Having depended largely on the Afro-Guyanese for its support over the years, the PNC/R has been ruffled by the significant support that the PPP/C has been able to garner ahead of the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE).

The PNC/R has suffered major blows with the crossover of at least two of its members. Aside from Richards, longstanding PNC/R supporter, and former Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, has also joined the PPP/C camp.

At 32 years old, Richards is among a slew of youthful candidates that are part of the PPP/C List of Candidates for the upcoming polls. Speaking during an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Richards says that she is grateful for the support that she has been receiving from her new party, not only as she deals with the harassment from the APNU members, but as she continues to push for development in her community.

“Honestly, it’s a bit shocking to see the kind of support I’ve been getting. It’s a whole shift mentally because you would hear so much about the PPP party and its members but I have had nothing but a warm welcome and support. Since this incident, the General Secretary [Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo] has called to ensure that I’m alright.

I got support from the Minister of Education [Priya Manickchand] and it’s just been nothing like what I’ve been hearing over the years,” Richards reported.

According to Richards, the treatment she has been receiving as a member of the PPP/C is starkly contrasting to the treatment she received as a member of the APNU, even as she continued to serve on the City Council as member of the party.

Richards first got involved in politics in 2016 when she ran in Georgetown as a Proportional Representation candidate of the APNU. In 2018, she continued as a candidate for APNU, this time running as a constituency candidate in Constituency 12.

Richards said she was motivated to accept a candidacy with the APNU after creating a youth group in her community, and hopeful that being a member of City Council will help her get access to resources to advance her community development works.

‘Sheep mentality’

However, Richards said she quickly realised that instead of looking for candidates focused on development, the APNU was simply looking for “yes men.” Not one to be a lackey, Richards said throughout her stint, she often butted heads with the other APNU Councillors at City Hall.

“They have this sheep mentality, and sometimes when I see that they are doing wrong according to the law or according to how things are done, I would say I’m not supporting this and I’m not voting for this. Since then, they started calling me all sorts of names,” Richards informed.

REPORTING THE HARASSMENT FELL ON DEAF EARS

“There were times I was abused by other [APNU] members. At one time, I was Chairman of the Market Committee and I had to write to the Mayor [Ubraj Narine] more than one time about treatment by a fellow member of the committee but nothing was done and I didn’t even get a response. So, I resigned from the committee for my own mental health and I moved on,” Richards told the Sunday Chronicle.

The tipping point for her was when she was rejected in her pursuit of getting things done in her constituency. Dispirited by the lack of support from her own party, Richards said she turned to the PPP/C central government for assistance a few years ago. This agitated the APNU members all the more.

“One day, the garbage was piling up at my market and there was no support from the Council so I reached out to the Minister [of Local Government and Regional Development] to intervene. He provided the support and the work was done. Because I chose to take care of my constituency and the health of the citizens and residents of the area, I represent they started to call me a PPP. That was since 2021,” Richards related.

Having now fully joined the PPP/C, Richards said she is happy with the switch as she can already see development coming to her community. And she can finally achieve what she wanted to do as a politician.

“When I made representation for roads in my community, the next day Minister [of Public Works] Edghill was out there with the guys to get work done. I’ve made representation for grounds, drainage and already you are getting the support that you need so I’m excited to be part of politics again but it’s not just about politics for me, I want to see things happen for my constituency, I want to see development happen,” she said.

Richards said notwithstanding the switch, she has had the full backing of her family members and constituents.

“My family were die-hard PNC members but they saw the treatment meted out to me, they are now rethinking everything… especially when an organisation treats [someone] like that,” Richards said.