Every community being transformed at an unimaginable pace

–President Ali says as US$5M Sheriff Hospital declared open

NOTING that every community in Guyana is being transformed at an unimaginable pace, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday welcomed the commissioning of the state-of-the-art, 150-bed, US$5 million Sheriff General Hospital on the West Coast Demerara in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Located at Leonora, the hospital, which will comprise six operating theatres and a modern stem-cell research lab, will bring advanced healthcare closer to home for the thousands of residents living in Region Three, as well as those in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The facility is part of over US$1 billion in investment currently taking place in Region Three, which is fast becoming a major economic hub. However, the president noted that the realisation of the hospital is indicative of the major investment currently taking place all across Guyana.

Dr. Ali related that across the country, Guyana is currently experiencing over $200 billion in public and private sector investment.

“This is not the story of Region Three and Leonora alone; this is the story of every single region in this country. Every community is being transformed at an unimaginable pace. The journey of development in Guyana is one that is continuously changing,” Dr. Ali said.

He added, “Our message is a singular message; not designed by geographic locations or circumstances, not designed by audience, by political opportunism, designed with interest of people at the centre of the message and plans. We will deliver prosperity to every home and every Guyanese.”

According to President Ali, the fast pace of advancement in Guyana requires a new level of effort. As such, he thanked the private sector for being confident in the government to make major investments and contribute to the massive transformation of the country.

The country’s transformation is part of the government’s people-centred approach to delivering prosperity to every home and every Guyanese, the President reminded those gathered at the function.

“I stand humbled by the fact that this government is delivering better education, better healthcare, legislation, housing, infrastructure, a better country for all the people of Guyana,” President Ali proudly declared.

The new hospital was built by the Sheriff Group of Companies headed by Mr. Shareef Ahmad.

“We have to accelerate to meet the demands of development coming to this region. As we advance; as we move forward, I commend the Ahmad family. For those in the diaspora, this is an example of putting action into words… when members of the Diaspora come back and invest and get actively involved in the transformation,” Dr. Ali said.

The hospital is the latest in a series of medical facilities being built by the Sheriff Group of Companies. The company is also expected to construct a Specialty Hospital at Palmyra, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), which is expected to provide up 400 jobs to Berbicians.

Additionally, preparatory works have also begun for a major facility at Houston, on the lower East Bank Demerara. The group already has a medical facility on Sheriff Street, in suburban Subryanville.