Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway to be ready by year end

– President Ali

AS Guyana hurtles towards massive expansion and development, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has ensured that Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will also benefit tremendously from the advancements.

In the circumstances, he said that the $11.8 billion Schoonord-to-Crane four-lane highway will be completed before the end of the year.

President Ali made the disclosure on Saturday during the opening of the Sheriff Hospital, the first private hospital in the region. The four-lane road project, which had an expected completion date of June 2024, will feature an emergency lane, medians, roundabouts, reinforced concrete culverts, and pre-stressed bridges to alleviate traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

A new roundabout will also connect the West Coast Demerara Highway to the new Schoonord-to-Crane Highway. Further, the project is expected to open avenues for improvement in economic activities.

The Head of State said, “We will deliver, long before the end of this year, the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane in record-breaking time. While all of that is going on, more than $25 billion is being expended on the housing sector. Housing, health and education are integrated in such a way that there must be a seamless development, if we are to have sustainable development in these three areas.”

He added that from the government and the private sector, more than US$1 billion has been invested in Region Three. Highlighting the gamut of investments being made in the region, the head of state noted that some $200 billion in ongoing works are being conducted in the region, as the government continues to mould the region, and by extension, the country, to become a hub for investment.

“This government is delivering better education, better housing, better infrastructure, better health, a better country; not for People’s Progressive Party Civic supporters, not for any particular group, but for all the people of Guyana,” he reassured those gathered at the event. (DPI)