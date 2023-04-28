Mother and Daughter Pageant slated for May 13

COME May 13, the National Cultural Centre will be filled with love and excitement as Supa Stylistic hosts the much-anticipated Mother and Daughter Pageant.

This year, the pageant will be held under the theme, ‘Year of the Pearl, our love is 30’.

This spectacular event will see 22 mother and daughter pairs vying for the crown in the junior, middle and senior categories.

The junior category will cater for daughters four to eight years old and their mothers, while the middle category will feature daughters nine to 14 years of age and their mothers, and daughters 15 years and older and their mothers will be in the senior category.

Additionally, there will be an all-inclusive red-carpet affair sponsored by Chung’s Global Inc. before the commencement of the pageant.

This experience will allow patrons to have access to free food, drinks and samples from various sponsors.

According to the pageant founders, Mrs. Ingrid Fung and her daughter Dr. Sulan Fung, this year’s pageant is a big milestone as it’s a celebration of the 30th production. The first one was held in 1990.

In celebrating this milestone, patrons can look forward to a grand opening called “The Entrance of the Pearl”.

It was disclosed that this entrance is one that will have everyone in awe.

The pageant aims to bring mothers and daughters together in love.

Dr. Fung stated that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will once again be on board along with Chung’s Global, Team Mohammed, Igloo and other entities.

Everyone is encouraged to purchase their tickets early to enjoy this remarkable family event.

Tickets are on sale at the National Cultural Centre ticket booth and cost $6000, $5500 and $5000.