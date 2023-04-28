Colonel Khan promoted to Brigadier, appointed new Army Chief of Staff

–Brigadier Bess confirmed as 11th Chief of Staff

PRESIDENT and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, promoted Colonel Omar Khan to the rank of Brigadier and appointed him Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The two-part ceremony also saw the President confirming Brigadier Godfrey Bess as the 11th Chief of Staff of the GDF.

A change of command parade will take place tomorrow, during which Brigadier Bess will officially hand over command to Brigadier Khan.

The appointment of Brigadier Khan was made in keeping with the Head of State’s constitutional mandate of exercising his powers as Minister of Defence vested within the Defence Act.

Khan currently heads the National Intelligence and Security Agency (N.I.S.A).

The outgoing Chief-of-Staff had previously said that he is grateful for the memories and invaluable skills provided to him throughout his military career, adding that service to his country afforded him the opportunity of being part of something greater than himself.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my life and am excited about spending more time with my family, pursuing new challenges and hobbies, and exploring new opportunities. I am proud to have served alongside the brave men and women of the Guyana Defence Force,” he said.